Trophy Tracker: Thompson of Capitals top choice for Vezina as best goalie

Wedgewood, Hellebuyck also among favorites at quarter mark of season by NHL.com panel

Trophy Tracker Thompson WSH quarter mark

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

To mark the first quarter of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the top goalie in the NHL as selected NHL general managers.

Logan Thompson's style of play might be difficult to describe, but there's one word that fits for sure -- battler.

The Washington Capitals goalie played four seasons for Brandon in the Western Hockey League, then worked his way from U Sports college hockey in Canada through the ECHL and American Hockey League before becoming a full-time NHL player at age 25 in 2022-23.

Now Thompson has battled his way to the top of the Vezina Trophy race through the first quarter of the season, according to NHL.com. He received eight first-place votes and 67 points from the 16-person panel.

Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche was second with 51 points (six first-place votes), followed by Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets with 50 (one first-place vote) and Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks with 38 (one first-place vote).

"If I had to break it down and figure out what kind of style he played, I don't think I can," TNT analyst Darren Pang said of Thompson between periods of the Capitals' 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 19. "Sometimes I look at Logan Thompson, and he looks like a classic street hockey goalie, trying to impersonate Tony Esposito, and sometimes he looks more methodical. But one thing for sure about Logan is he battles. He battles like crazy. ... There are some plays that go around his feet, the way he holds his stick, sometimes the rebounds come out a little bit juicy, a little bit unpredictable, but overall, you can never count out his heart and his desire to stop pucks."

NJD@WSH: Thompson gets across the crease to make stellar save

Thompson has done a lot of that this season. His .937 even-strength save percentage leads the NHL (minimum 10 games), and his .912 save percentage at all strengths is tied for sixth. He's second with a 2.16 goals-against average, and has allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts.

A year ago, Thompson still was splitting starts with Charlie Lindgren and didn't play his 14th game until Dec. 7. Now he's putting up career-best numbers in the first season of a six-year, $35.1 million contract ($5.85 million average annual value) he signed with Washington on Jan. 27.

He's also worked himself into contention for Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Thompson was neither on Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off last season nor one of the 42 players invited to Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp, but told the Washington Post on Nov. 10 that he's had conversations with Hockey Canada staff about the Olympics, including director of player personnel Kyle Dubas.

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

"They were good, really positive conversations," Thompson said. "But obviously there's an evaluation process, and I kind of know how it works. But the conversations have been positive and, hopefully, since then, I've put more positive thoughts into their minds. … I wasn't on the team last year, so I wouldn't be disappointed or surprised if I wasn't on that roster again. But, again, hopefully things work out."

Brian Boucher, another TNT analyst and former NHL goalie, believes Thompson certainly should be a contender for an Olympic spot.

"You've got to reward people for doing a good job and playing well," he said. "There's no question. ... I think [Jordan] Binnington is a guy that's going to going to be the No. 1, and then who fills in behind him? It's anyone's guess. It's wide open. [Thompson] keeps doing what he's doing, absolutely. How can you deny him one of the other two other spots? You've got to take him."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Logan Thompson, Capitals, 67 points (8 first-place votes); Scott Wedgewood, Avalanche, 51 (6); Connor Hellebuyck, Jets, 50 (1); Spencer Knight, Blackhawks, 38 (1); Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, 13; Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, 5; Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, 4; Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens, 3; Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, 3; Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils, 2; Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings, 2; Arturs Silovs, Pittsburgh Penguins, 1; Dan Vladar, Philadelphia Flyers, 1Ve

Related Content

NHL Vezina Trophy Winners

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year 

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche unanimous choice to win Norris as best defenseman

Trophy Tracker: Quenneville of Ducks in lead for Jack Adams as top coach

Latest News

Blackwood makes 26 saves, Avalanche shut out Sharks for 10th straight win

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Kaprizov, Wild defeat Blackhawks in OT for 6th straight win

Tolopilo makes 37 saves in season debut, Canucks edge Ducks

Stars edge Kraken, push road point streak to 10

Suzuki scores twice, Canadiens rally past Mammoth

Ovechkin scores 908th NHL goal, Capitals edge Jets

Rangers defenseman Fox spearheading father-in-law’s fight with ALS 

Nylander goal with 20 seconds left in OT lifts Maple Leafs past Blue Jackets

Lightning score twice in opening 90 seconds, top Flames for 5th win in row

Predators score 5 in 3rd, defeat Red Wings to end 3-game skid

Foerster breaks tie late in 3rd period, Flyers get past Panthers

Panarin has 2 points, Rangers hold off Hurricanes

Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10

Steeves gets 1st multigoal game, Bruins defeat Islanders

Jarry makes 29 saves in return, Penguins hold off Sabres

Goal of the Season? Barzal shows value of patience with slick score

Fiala hosts families from Children’s Hospital LA for Thanksgiving lunch, skate