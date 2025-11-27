To mark the first quarter of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the top goalie in the NHL as selected NHL general managers.
Trophy Tracker: Thompson of Capitals top choice for Vezina as best goalie
Wedgewood, Hellebuyck also among favorites at quarter mark of season by NHL.com panel
Logan Thompson's style of play might be difficult to describe, but there's one word that fits for sure -- battler.
The Washington Capitals goalie played four seasons for Brandon in the Western Hockey League, then worked his way from U Sports college hockey in Canada through the ECHL and American Hockey League before becoming a full-time NHL player at age 25 in 2022-23.
Now Thompson has battled his way to the top of the Vezina Trophy race through the first quarter of the season, according to NHL.com. He received eight first-place votes and 67 points from the 16-person panel.
Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche was second with 51 points (six first-place votes), followed by Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets with 50 (one first-place vote) and Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks with 38 (one first-place vote).
"If I had to break it down and figure out what kind of style he played, I don't think I can," TNT analyst Darren Pang said of Thompson between periods of the Capitals' 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 19. "Sometimes I look at Logan Thompson, and he looks like a classic street hockey goalie, trying to impersonate Tony Esposito, and sometimes he looks more methodical. But one thing for sure about Logan is he battles. He battles like crazy. ... There are some plays that go around his feet, the way he holds his stick, sometimes the rebounds come out a little bit juicy, a little bit unpredictable, but overall, you can never count out his heart and his desire to stop pucks."
Thompson has done a lot of that this season. His .937 even-strength save percentage leads the NHL (minimum 10 games), and his .912 save percentage at all strengths is tied for sixth. He's second with a 2.16 goals-against average, and has allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts.
A year ago, Thompson still was splitting starts with Charlie Lindgren and didn't play his 14th game until Dec. 7. Now he's putting up career-best numbers in the first season of a six-year, $35.1 million contract ($5.85 million average annual value) he signed with Washington on Jan. 27.
He's also worked himself into contention for Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Thompson was neither on Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off last season nor one of the 42 players invited to Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp, but told the Washington Post on Nov. 10 that he's had conversations with Hockey Canada staff about the Olympics, including director of player personnel Kyle Dubas.
"They were good, really positive conversations," Thompson said. "But obviously there's an evaluation process, and I kind of know how it works. But the conversations have been positive and, hopefully, since then, I've put more positive thoughts into their minds. … I wasn't on the team last year, so I wouldn't be disappointed or surprised if I wasn't on that roster again. But, again, hopefully things work out."
Brian Boucher, another TNT analyst and former NHL goalie, believes Thompson certainly should be a contender for an Olympic spot.
"You've got to reward people for doing a good job and playing well," he said. "There's no question. ... I think [Jordan] Binnington is a guy that's going to going to be the No. 1, and then who fills in behind him? It's anyone's guess. It's wide open. [Thompson] keeps doing what he's doing, absolutely. How can you deny him one of the other two other spots? You've got to take him."
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Logan Thompson, Capitals, 67 points (8 first-place votes); Scott Wedgewood, Avalanche, 51 (6); Connor Hellebuyck, Jets, 50 (1); Spencer Knight, Blackhawks, 38 (1); Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, 13; Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, 5; Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, 4; Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens, 3; Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, 3; Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils, 2; Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings, 2; Arturs Silovs, Pittsburgh Penguins, 1; Dan Vladar, Philadelphia Flyers, 1Ve