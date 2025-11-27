Trophy Tracker: Thompson of Capitals top choice for Vezina as best goalie

Logan Thompson's style of play might be difficult to describe, but there's one word that fits for sure -- battler.

The Washington Capitals goalie played four seasons for Brandon in the Western Hockey League, then worked his way from U Sports college hockey in Canada through the ECHL and American Hockey League before becoming a full-time NHL player at age 25 in 2022-23.

Now Thompson has battled his way to the top of the Vezina Trophy race through the first quarter of the season, according to NHL.com. He received eight first-place votes and 67 points from the 16-person panel.

Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche was second with 51 points (six first-place votes), followed by Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets with 50 (one first-place vote) and Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks with 38 (one first-place vote).

"If I had to break it down and figure out what kind of style he played, I don't think I can," TNT analyst Darren Pang said of Thompson between periods of the Capitals' 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 19. "Sometimes I look at Logan Thompson, and he looks like a classic street hockey goalie, trying to impersonate Tony Esposito, and sometimes he looks more methodical. But one thing for sure about Logan is he battles. He battles like crazy. ... There are some plays that go around his feet, the way he holds his stick, sometimes the rebounds come out a little bit juicy, a little bit unpredictable, but overall, you can never count out his heart and his desire to stop pucks."