Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche unanimous choice to win Norris as best defenseman

To mark the first quarter of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Cale Makar is the defending Norris Trophy winner as the best defenseman in the NHL. He was also the preseason pick to repeat by an NHL.com panel.

A quarter into the season, the Colorado Avalanche playmaker has only strengthened his case. He leads all players at his position in goals (nine), assists (20), points (29) and plus/minus (plus-22). He averages 25:35 of ice time per game, which ranks in the top five in the NHL.

So, it's no surprise Makar was the unanimous choice to win the award. He received 80 points and all 16 first-place votes, distancing himself from Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets (46 points), Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars (30) and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (29).

"He's such an incredible player," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said prior to Makar's 400th NHL game on Oct. 16. "I remember the day he came in and joined us, and I put him in the lineup against Calgary in the playoffs (in 2019) like it was yesterday. A lot of the things in between is a blur, but he's a mature player now, veteran player with high standards. It helps drive your team to win.

“I think he's a quiet competitor, a guy that the bigger the stakes in the game [are], the bigger the moments in the game, that he's really trying to elevate and help your team win. He's like a silent assassin. ... We are super lucky to have him, and it's been a joy to coach him."

Makar leads Colorado in blocked shots (40) and takeaways (13), and averages 4:53 of power-play time and 2:21 short-handed per game. He's also on pace to top 30 goals and 90 points for the second straight season and has set or tied records that have linked him to Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.

He scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, already his third game-winning goal of the season.

"He finds a way to, somehow," Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood said. "He's just skillful, great on his edges. He takes away time and space. He makes up when there's a turnover. He's got the ability to skate so well. I give him the puck and hope for more assists. He's just a skillful player; it's fun to be behind him, for sure."

COL@CHI: Makar fires home a rebound to start the scoring

Makar, who is 27, has been a Norris finalist each of the past five seasons, and in addition to winning it twice (2022, 2025), has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie (2020), the Conn Smythe as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup (2022).

"Obviously I'm really new here, but he's a really special guy," 22-year NHL defenseman Brent Burns told Altitude Sports Radio before the season. "I spent some time with him just trying to pick his brain on different things. Just super kind and loves the game. I've always tried to learn something but obviously he's a guy that you can learn so much from. ... He's got God-given talents that are just crazy, just the way he can skate and move."

Makar also has helped the Avalanche, who have won nine in a row, to the best record in the NHL standings. They have one regulation loss through 22 games (16-1-5).

"I think this is a good way to start the season," Makar said after he had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Nov. 20. "I still think I got more in the tank individually and the good thing is, I think our team has a lot more in the tank, too."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1-basis): Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 80 points (16 first-place votes); Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, 46; Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, 30; Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, 29; Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, 21; Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, 9; Adam Fox, New York Rangers, 7; Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, 6; Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 4; Jacob Trouba, Anaheim Ducks, 4; Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, 2; Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Mammoth, 1; Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils, 1

NHL.com independent correspondent Bruce Miles contributed to this report

