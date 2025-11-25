Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche unanimous choice to win Norris as best defenseman

To mark the first quarter of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Cale Makar is the defending Norris Trophy winner as the best defenseman in the NHL. He was also the preseason pick to repeat by an NHL.com panel.

A quarter into the season, the Colorado Avalanche playmaker has only strengthened his case. He leads all players at his position in goals (nine), assists (20), points (29) and plus/minus (plus-22). He averages 25:35 of ice time per game, which ranks in the top five in the NHL.

So, it's no surprise Makar was the unanimous choice to win the award. He received 80 points and all 16 first-place votes, distancing himself from Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets (46 points), Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars (30) and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (29).

"He's such an incredible player," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said prior to Makar's 400th NHL game on Oct. 16. "I remember the day he came in and joined us, and I put him in the lineup against Calgary in the playoffs (in 2019) like it was yesterday. A lot of the things in between is a blur, but he's a mature player now, veteran player with high standards. It helps drive your team to win.

“I think he's a quiet competitor, a guy that the bigger the stakes in the game [are], the bigger the moments in the game, that he's really trying to elevate and help your team win. He's like a silent assassin. ... We are super lucky to have him, and it's been a joy to coach him."