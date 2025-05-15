Depth scoring has Panthers on verge of East Final again

TORONTO -- Scrolling down the list of Florida Panthers goal scorers, it takes a while to get to the zeros. They are there, at the very bottom, a few names. And that is what is most notable, that there are so few of them.

In 10 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, five in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning and five in the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers have gotten goals from 17 different skaters, becoming the first team in more than three decades -- since the 1993 Los Angeles Kings -- to have as many.

"I'm thinking that we've got 26 guys here, so that makes nine guys that are getting chirped pretty hard every day," coach Paul Maurice said.

But it's that, that depth, that ability to share the load offensively – including goals from six different players in a 6-1 win in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday – that has gotten the Panthers here, within one win of their third consecutive Eastern Conference Final.

They now lead the Maple Leafs 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, with a chance to close it out on Friday at home at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"The goal is, feel good, right?" Maurice said. "Playoff goals, especially, but any time, a goal is what makes you feel good. When you've got a guy that's not scoring, it's always the same line of thinking -- I don't have my confidence, I don't have confidence. So as a coach, you're like, how do I give a guy confidence? Score harder? How do you do that?