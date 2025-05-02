Senators expect to learn from ‘devastating’ Eastern 1st Round loss

OTTAWA -- Brady Tkachuk was on the verge of tears.
The Ottawa Senators captain is not normally known as a quiet, reserved guy, but after a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday, which eliminated them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he could manage to speak at a level barely louder than a murmur.
“It’s devastating, we really believed,” Tkachuk said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow right now. I’m really proud of this team. … It takes will, takes guts to get the job done, but I think we have to take these lessons and be that much better because of it. It’s tough to realize right now, but everything happens for a reason and we will be better because of it.”
It was a long wait, seven seasons since he entered the NHL in 2018-19, for Tkachuk to get his first taste of playoff hockey. But you’d never have known it was by watching him.
Tkachuk led the Senators with seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games, earning at least a point in all but Game 1. In Game 6, it was his deflection of Thomas Chabot’s point shot that cut Toronto’s lead to 2-1 at 7:28 of the second period. David Perron would eventually tie it 2-2 at 12:40 of the third before Max Pacioretty responded 1:41 later with the eventual game-winning goal for Toronto.
For goalie Linus Ullmark, who made 19 saves in Game 6, there were tears.
“Devastation, sadness,” he said of his thoughts as the final buzzer went, signaling the end of the Senators season. “You start crying right away because when you leave it all on the line and you don’t get it and you’re really invested in it, it’s devastating in a way and then you see everybody you go to war with every day and you feel that responsibility that if I made another save, it’s something as a goaltender you can’t shy away from.”