Players to watch ahead of Deadline include O'Reilly, Stamkos, Myers

It's the middle of one of the hardest weeks of the season for NHL players and their families.

The NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

"There's just so much uncertainty around this week around the whole league," New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "We understand it. It's what we sign up for, but it doesn't make it any easier. We're all human beings. These times are uneasy for players, families, etc. It affects people's lives. It's just part of it."

Some players have already changed teams, most notably Artemi Panarin from the Rangers to the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 4.

There will be more trades in the next two-plus days when the buyers and sellers iron out the key details.

It's being billed as a buyer's market this season because of a surplus of impact players who could be on the move, especially centers, but the standings are also tight so it's not really clear which teams are willing to sell even if they have valuable assets to move.

It's all led to a logjam that many believe will loosen by Friday.

Here's a list of 20 players who likely will, certainly could or maybe just might be changing addresses before the clock runs out: