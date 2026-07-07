Carlsson offer sheet discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Co-hosts Rosen, Roarke also talk Werenski, Ovechkin, Bobrovsky in latest episode

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© André Ringuette/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Is Leo Carlsson really an $18 million per year player? Did the Philadelphia Flyers do the right thing by signing the Anaheim Ducks center to an offer sheet that will pay him that much for the next five seasons, equaling $90 million in the 21-year-old's pocket?

There are wide-ranging opinions about the Flyers decision to offer sheet Carlsson, how it impacts his future and the rest of the NHL, and what the Ducks should do now with a deadline of Friday to either match or refuse and accept the four first-round draft picks as compensation.

This week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast tackles the topic and all the tentacles that come off the Carlsson contract with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke providing their thoughts and -- you guessed it -- differing opinions on what's at stake.

For a primer, just know that Rosen is in love with what the Flyers did and the guts it takes, and he believes Carlsson is worth every penny of the deal, but Roarke is lukewarm on it and gives some dissenting takes that make sense.

In addition to Carlsson's offer sheet, the podcast dives into the situation with Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the co-hosts discussing why it's a tough spot for the team and how it seems as if they're just punting a big decision down the road.

They also hit on Alex Ovechkin re-signing with the Washington Capitals for his 22nd season and the challenge ahead for coach Spencer Carbery. 

The co-hosts take issue with the Toronto Maple Leafs signing Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year contract and discuss the Edmonton Oilers signing goalie Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract.

The episode will be the last before a summer hiatus, though Rosen and Roarke could check in at some point between now and September if big news warrants it.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

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