Carlsson offer sheet discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Is Leo Carlsson really an $18 million per year player? Did the Philadelphia Flyers do the right thing by signing the Anaheim Ducks center to an offer sheet that will pay him that much for the next five seasons, equaling $90 million in the 21-year-old's pocket?
There are wide-ranging opinions about the Flyers decision to offer sheet Carlsson, how it impacts his future and the rest of the NHL, and what the Ducks should do now with a deadline of Friday to either match or refuse and accept the four first-round draft picks as compensation.