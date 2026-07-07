Carlsson offer sheet discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

In addition to Carlsson's offer sheet, the podcast dives into the situation with Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets, with the co-hosts discussing why it's a tough spot for the team and how it seems as if they're just punting a big decision down the road.

They also hit on Alex Ovechkin re-signing with the Washington Capitals for his 22nd season and the challenge ahead for coach Spencer Carbery.

The co-hosts take issue with the Toronto Maple Leafs signing Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year contract and discuss the Edmonton Oilers signing goalie Frederik Andersen to a one-year contract.

The episode will be the last before a summer hiatus, though Rosen and Roarke could check in at some point between now and September if big news warrants it.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.