McKenna or Stenberg likely to be top prize for winner of NHL Draft Lottery

McKenna (5-foot-11, 170), No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, made headlines last summer when he left Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League to play NCAA hockey this season. It proved productive as the 18-year-old finished tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games this season.

He could be the first men's ice hockey player from Penn State to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft; forward Charlie Cerrato, chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 49) last year, is the highest-drafted player in the program's history.

"Gavin McKenna is an elite talent with exceptional hockey sense, quickness and maturity which has allowed him to dictate the play and influence games at every level he's played," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "There wasn't anybody that anyone presented an argument about that has the talent that McKenna has. He's done it for over three years now. He's not just a newcomer on the scene. He's done it as the youngest player on most of the teams that he's been on, and he continues to do that."

McKenna's ability to think the game one step ahead is something that excites NHL scouts. He became Penn State's most dynamic offensive driver, setting nine program records and becoming the first freshman to crack 50 points in a season. He'll probably need an adjustment period to the NHL as he gets bigger and stronger, but he projects as an elite offensive driver with his vision, hockey IQ and playmaking ability.

He had 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 17 games after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada win the bronze medal.

Stenberg (5-11, 183), who is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games with Frolunda, scoring the fifth-most by an 18-year-old in the SHL and the most since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99. He helped Sweden win the gold medal at the 2026 WJC, tying for the team lead with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, including a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win against Czechia in the championship game.

"He's exceptionally smart," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "High hockey IQ, elite awareness and decision-making. He's a highly skilled playmaker/scorer hybrid, able to drive offense and finish. He also has a great two-way reliability, makes strong defensive reads, and has an effective retrieval and disruption game."