Oilers rally in 3rd, defeat Maple Leafs for 11th straight win

McLeod put Edmonton in front when he collected Cody Ceci’s rebound behind the net, skated out in front and sent a wrist shot past Martin Jones.

Derek Ryan tied it earlier in the third, and Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers (24-15-1), who extended their franchise-record win streak despite trailing by two goals in the second period. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Pontus Holmberg had two assists for the Maple Leafs (21-13-8), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Jones made 28 saves.

Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the first period with a shot from the edge of the left face-off circle after a cross-ice feed from Mitchell Marner. It was Matthews’ NHL-leading 34th goal of the season.

Morgan Rielly made it 2-0 at 10:52 of the second period, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the left circle.

Draisaitl cut it to 2-1 at 15:41 on a backhand from the right circle for his 21st goal of the season.

Ryan tied it 2-2 at 2:25 of the third, one-timing a feed from behind the net by McLeod.

Bouchard scored an empty-net goal at 18:27 of the third for the 4-2 final.