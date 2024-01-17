EDMONTON -- Ryan McLeod scored the go-ahead goal with 3:05 left in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for their 11th straight win, 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
Oilers rally in 3rd, defeat Maple Leafs for 11th straight win
McLeod breaks tie; Matthews scores No. 34 for Toronto, which has lost 4 in row
McLeod put Edmonton in front when he collected Cody Ceci’s rebound behind the net, skated out in front and sent a wrist shot past Martin Jones.
Derek Ryan tied it earlier in the third, and Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers (24-15-1), who extended their franchise-record win streak despite trailing by two goals in the second period. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.
Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, and Pontus Holmberg had two assists for the Maple Leafs (21-13-8), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Jones made 28 saves.
Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the first period with a shot from the edge of the left face-off circle after a cross-ice feed from Mitchell Marner. It was Matthews’ NHL-leading 34th goal of the season.
Morgan Rielly made it 2-0 at 10:52 of the second period, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the left circle.
Draisaitl cut it to 2-1 at 15:41 on a backhand from the right circle for his 21st goal of the season.
Ryan tied it 2-2 at 2:25 of the third, one-timing a feed from behind the net by McLeod.
Bouchard scored an empty-net goal at 18:27 of the third for the 4-2 final.