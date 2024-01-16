Former NHL player Kirton gets assist from Oilers CEO with ALS Super Fund

EDMONTON -- Mark Kirton managed to get all seven Canadian NHL franchises on the same side in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS.

The former NHL forward, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, united the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks in the creation of the ALS Super Fund for awareness and research to combat the disease, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Kirton solicited the help of Oilers CEO of hockey operations and alternate governor Jeff Jackson to get the project off the ground.

“I think the fact that the NHL was impacted with Chris Snow and Borje Salming and Bob Jones and myself, that helped,” Kirton, who played six NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings and Canucks from 1979-85, said Monday. “When we launched this, the powers to be on each club were very passionate. I didn’t get a lot of resistance, it was just that we had to work out the details on each team.”

Salming, the Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, was diagnosed with ALS in the summer of 2022 and died Nov. 24 of that year. He was 71. Snow, the Flames assistant general manager, was diagnosed in June 2019 and died Sept. 30, 2023, at the age of 42.

Jones, an assistant with the Senators, announced Jan. 24, 2023, that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Edmonton is contributing to the ALS Super Fund through its “Standing Up for Oil Country” 50/50 raffle, which began Jan. 7 and concludes Tuesday. Proceeds from four 50/50 draws will be donated to the fund.

The Oilers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4) in the last game when proceeds will be donated. Raffle tickets can be purchased at edmontonoilers.com/5050.

Jackson was not yet working for the Oilers when Kirton approached him; he was Edmonton center Connor McDavid’s agent before he was hired by the team Aug. 3, 2023.

“Going back, ‘Kirt’ [Kirton] came to me with the idea because he saw an opportunity possibility with the Oilers, and so we talked about his concept,” Jackson said. “I approached the Oilers and they were very receptive to the idea. I was on the agent side then, and getting the Oilers onside, that allowed Mark and myself to push it.

“But it kind of goes back to the Oilers were ready to jump in right away to support it. It’s kind of ironic that I’m here now, but that concept came to [Edmonton] through me because of Connor.”

Jackson was also able to help Kirton make connections with Ottawa, Montreal and Winnipeg. From there, Kirton was able to convince all the Canadian teams it was a worthwhile cause to support.

“I’ve always said that when someone gets diagnosed with ALS, it’s not just them, it’s the family as well,” said Kirton, 65. “As the motor neuron death takes a grip, you lose your ability to speak, swallow, breath, and it devastates the family.”

Kirton hopes to grow the initiative into an annual event and is looking at the possibility of expanding it to NHL teams outside of Canada.

“I remember having a conversation with ‘Shanny’ (Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan) in Toronto, and he said they don’t like to do anything unless it’s going to be sustainable,” Kirton said. “Does it have to be nurtured? Of course it does, but I think it’s something that once it has been completed and everybody sees the success from it, I think they’re going to want to be involved every year.”

Edmonton’s 50/50 is the largest raffle in professional sports, according to the Oilers. The team’s portion of the contribution is expected to make up a significant percentage of the ALS Super Fund.

“We’re just really happy to be able to help,” Jackson said. “Mark’s incredible, he’s so committed to this, he’s going through it himself, it’s a difficult thing. He’s a warrior, and this will make a massive difference in people’s lives and we’re going to help support it.”

Kirton said the money raised by the Oilers and Flames for the Super Fund will be used locally.

“What’s important with the Oilers and the Flames is that those funds will remain in Alberta,” he said. “My group ALS Action Canada (ALSAC) will work alongside ALS Society of Alberta, and we will talk to our advisory council at the Super Fund and we’ll determine where the ALS research hot spots are in Alberta. I think that’s important for Albertans to know that the dispersals will stay in the province.”

For more information on the ALS Super Fund and how to donate, visit alssuperfund.ca.