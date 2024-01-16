Esposito ‘absolutely a fan of’ McDavid on 60th anniversary of NHL debut

Tuesday is the 60th anniversary of Esposito’s first NHL game, a minor-pro call-up to the Chicago Black Hawks for their Jan. 16, 1964, game in Montreal against the Canadiens.

“Really?” the 81-year-old said when told of the date. “You’re asking me about this? I don’t know where I was 15 minutes ago.”

Which isn’t entirely true. Esposito had excellent recall of the 1-0 loss to the Canadiens that night and what led to his arrival in the NHL, though he was happy to first talk about McDavid.

“During my career I played with some guys who had great hands but they couldn’t think, or vice-versa” he said. “Either the hands were too quick for the brain, or the brain was too quick for the hands. McDavid has got them in sync. When you have his speed and his hands and the ability to think like he does, and to execute the things he does, it’s very difficult to stop a guy like that. He’s smart, he’s quick, and his hands co-ordinate with his mind.

“Absolutely I’m a fan of his. I like to watch him play because of that. Bobby Orr was like that. Bobby Hull wasn’t. Hull was a big-time shooter.