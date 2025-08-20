Martin, No. 5 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, signs entry-level contract with Predators

Center had 72 points in 57 games for Sault Ste. Marie in OHL last season

Brady Martin goes 5th overall to the Nashville Predators

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brady Martin, selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

The 18-year-old center (6-foot, 185 pounds) is expected to play his third season for Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League. He had 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games last season, 11 points (three goals, eight assists) to help Canada win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and four points (two goals, two assists) in five OHL playoff games.

"He's got so many great pro details and pro habits that are going to translate very well," Predators assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol said. "He's very strong on the puck, he's the first one on the forecheck, he's got great hockey sense. He's got enough skills to make plays. … He's a bit of a driver, which is what we like, he can kind of play all over the lineup. He's going to be great fit for us for a long time."

Martin was voted "Hardest Worker" in the OHL's Western Conference last season. He grew up working on his family's dairy farm in Elora, Ontario.

"It’s what you do," Martin said from the farm moments after having been drafted into the NHL. "When issues like that come up on the farm, you go with the flow. It's what we do. It's who we are. It's who I am."

NHL.com staff writers David Satriano and Mike Zeisberger contributed to this report

