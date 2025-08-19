NHL, NHLPA, Lega Serie A to unite in Milan ahead of 2026 Olympics

NEW YORK, NY (AUGUST 19, 2025) - Lega Serie A, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) will bring their groundbreaking Content Collaboration Partnership to life in Milan this week, as a selection of the NHL’s top European stars take part in a series of joint activations with Serie A clubs and legendary players.

The partnership activities and celebrations coincide with the annual NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour, which takes place in Milan on August 22 — one day before the 2025-26 Lega Serie A season kicks off. The NHL and NHLPA’s visit to Italy represents a key milestone ahead of NHL players’ participation at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Players and executives from both leagues and members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will participate in events aimed at strengthening ties between the sports, while highlighting the shared passion of soccer and hockey fans worldwide. Among the 26 NHL players expected in Milan for the European Player Media Tour, seven (7) were named to preliminary Olympic rosters: Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho (Finland); Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel (Germany); Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (Finland); Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (Germany) and forward Lucas Raymond (Sweden); New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier (Switzerland); and Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (Sweden).

In Milan, a delegation from the NHL and NHLPA will visit the training facility of 20-time Scudetto champion Inter before attending Milan’s opening Serie A match of the 2025-26 season at the iconic San Siro Stadium. Milan, whose roster features United States Men’s National Team captain Christian Pulisic and his compatriot Yunus Musah, will play newly promoted Cremonese.

The VIP experiences with Inter and Milan—two of the world’s biggest soccer clubs and sporting brands—will include jersey exchanges and meetings with Serie A Legends and will be documented with social media collaborations.

Prior to the club activations, Lega Serie A will participate in the NHL International Broadcaster Summit, offering insight into how the league works with its global broadcast partners and positions itself as a leader in sports marketing and content worldwide.

Andy Mitchell, CEO and Managing Director of Lega Serie A USA, said: “When we first announced our partnership with the NHL and NHLPA earlier this year, we spoke about our shared values and the unique opportunity to bring our sports closer together. This week in Milan is the perfect example of that vision in action.

“From broadcaster workshops to VIP matchday experiences, these activations allow us to connect our players, our fans, and our brands in authentic, memorable ways. We’re especially grateful to the participating Serie A teams for opening their doors and helping us create such impactful experiences for the NHL’s Olympians and delegates.

“With Milano Cortina 2026 on the horizon, the synergy between Serie A and the NHL is highly valuable for both parties.”

Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner, added: “The NHL is honored to visit Milan alongside our partners at Serie A, continuing to build on the momentum of our strategic collaboration. This week’s events give our players and leadership the chance to immerse themselves in one of the world’s great sporting cultures while showcasing hockey and NHL players to new global audiences.

“By engaging directly with Serie A’s passionate fans and iconic clubs, we’re strengthening our global footprint and creating connections that will resonate well beyond the Winter Games.”

Rob Zepp, Senior Director, International Strategy and Growth at NHLPA said: “Kicking off this collaboration at marquee events in Milan, alongside our partners at Serie A and the NHL, underscores our shared commitment to elevating sport worldwide. Together, we’re giving fans around the world unprecedented access to the stories, personalities and moments that unite us through sport, and celebrating the global spirit of competition ahead of the Olympics.”

The first-of-its-kind partnership between a North American sports league and a European soccer league is inspired by a collaboration in March 2025, which saw Scudetto-winning legends Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi exchange jerseys with New York Rangers’ star center **Mika Zibanejad** at Madison Square Garden. The collaboration is designed to celebrate both leagues’ histories, players, connect their global fan bases, and create cross-sport opportunities ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.