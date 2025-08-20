Perry's quest for elusive 2nd Cup title continues with Kings at age 40

When the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, it marked the sixth time Corey Perry failed in his bid to once again have his name inscribed on the coveted trophy.

Perry was a 22-year-old right wing when the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-2 in Game 5 of the 2007 Final for their lone Stanley Cup triumph. Little could he know that it would be the start of something big for him, career-wise, but also an unsuccessful 18-year quest for a feat-repeat with Stanley.

"Sometimes when you win the Cup so young, you take it for granted," Perry told Sportsnet. "You never know if you're going to get this chance again. When you're 22 and you get your name on the Cup, you have no idea."

Since then, Perry has experienced the following career landmarks:

* First player in NHL history to be on three consecutive Stanley Cup finalists with three different teams: the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadians and Tampa Bay Lightning.

* First in NHL annals to reach the Final with five different teams.

* First to lose four Finals with four different teams.

By contrast, Hockey Hall of Fame forward Andy Bathgate never reached the Final during his 12 seasons with the New York Rangers. He won the 1959 Hart Trophy after he had an NHL career-best 40 goals and 88 points, but the Rangers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bathgate's Cup luck changed after he was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs by the Rangers in a seven-player trade Feb. 22, 1964.

"I knew that the second Rangers management told me I was on my way to Toronto that I had a great chance to play on a Cup winner," Bathgate told Chris McDonell in "The Game I'll Never Forget: 100 Hockey Stars' Stories."

"I felt that my day would come."

Reenergized, Bathgate beat Detroit Red Wings goalie Terry Sawchuk to score Toronto's Stanley Cup-winning goal in Game 7 of the Final on April 25, 1964.

"I feel jolted," Bathgate said during the clubhouse celebration. "It's an accomplishment I can't quite realize. It happened so fast, in two months up from the struggle in the valley to the top of the world."