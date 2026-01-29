Skip to Main Content
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Jan 29, 2026
Hedman not ruling out return for Stadium Series with Lightning
Jan 29, 2026
Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas
Jan 29, 2026
NHL Status Report: Holloway placed on injured reserve by Blues
Jan 29, 2026
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Jan 29, 2026
Fehervary of Capitals to be counted on for Slovakia at Olympics
Jan 29, 2026
NHL On Tap: Kane 1 point from passing Modano as top all-time U.S.-born scorer
Jan 29, 2026
Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz
Jan 29, 2026
McKenna ready for Hockey Valley frenzy in Penn State's outdoor game at Beaver Stadium
Jan 29, 2026
NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats
Jan 29, 2026
'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today
Jan 29, 2026
Stutzle has goal, assist in Senators win against Avalanche
Jan 29, 2026
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Jan 29, 2026
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Jan 29, 2026
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Jan 29, 2026
Monahan scores late winner, Blue Jackets edge Flyers
Jan 29, 2026
Eiserman, Hagens among NHL prospects to watch at Beanpot
Jan 29, 2026
Stadium Series in Tampa latest example of Florida as hockey hotbed
Jan 29, 2026
Super 16: Kucherov, Dahlin among ideal grand marshals to lead Cup parade
Jan 29, 2026
Lightning to host adaptive hockey event ahead of Stadium Series
Jan 29, 2026
McDavid, Oilers impressed with Celebrini ahead of matchup with Sharks
Jan 29, 2026
PWHL notebook: League breaks for Winter Olympics
Jan 29, 2026
Palat has goal, assist in debut, Islanders stifle Rangers
Jan 29, 2026
NHL Status Report: Vladar starts for Flyers against Blue Jackets
Jan 29, 2026
