Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hedman not ruling out return for Stadium Series with Lightning

Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

NHL Status Report: Holloway placed on injured reserve by Blues

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fehervary of Capitals to be counted on for Slovakia at Olympics

NHL On Tap: Kane 1 point from passing Modano as top all-time U.S.-born scorer

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

McKenna ready for Hockey Valley frenzy in Penn State's outdoor game at Beaver Stadium

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Stutzle has goal, assist in Senators win against Avalanche

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Monahan scores late winner, Blue Jackets edge Flyers

Eiserman, Hagens among NHL prospects to watch at Beanpot

Stadium Series in Tampa latest example of Florida as hockey hotbed

Super 16: Kucherov, Dahlin among ideal grand marshals to lead Cup parade

Lightning to host adaptive hockey event ahead of Stadium Series

McDavid, Oilers impressed with Celebrini ahead of matchup with Sharks

PWHL notebook: League breaks for Winter Olympics

Palat has goal, assist in debut, Islanders stifle Rangers

NHL Status Report: Vladar starts for Flyers against Blue Jackets