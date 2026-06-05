Matthews 'wants to win in Toronto,' Maple Leafs GM says

"We've had several conversations with him and his representatives, and what I saw was a happy captain," Chayka said Friday while attending the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics. "Someone who's got a lot of pride to be the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Someone who wants to win in Toronto, which aligns with how we're thinking about it."

Chayka was hired May 3, along with senior executive adviser, hockey operations Mats Sundin, following the firing of general manager Brad Treliving on March 30.

Matthews missed the final 16 games of the season after sustaining a grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion in his left leg March 12. He said April 16 that he expected to be ready to start next season, but the rest of his future remained unclear.

"I mean, I can't predict the future," Matthews said in April. "Obviously there's steps that kind of have to take place. They're going to hire new leadership in management and stuff like that. So, you know, I don't really know.

"I think that's kind of like I said, I can't really predict the future."

Matthews, who holds the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals (428), said at the time he wouldn't be looking to hear anything in particular from whoever eventually was hired to run the team's hockey operations.

"I don't know if there's anything specific," he said. "I mean, I think those conversations are going to be, you know, personal and private.

"We're not even at that point yet. Obviously we're still in the searching phase, I guess you can say, for them. So, I think when those conversations come, and when the time comes, those conversations will just happen organically."

That job now has fallen to Chayka, along with Sundin. Chayka said Friday that the two have spent the past few weeks learning the organization and evaluating what happened this season.