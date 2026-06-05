ILLENIUM to headline free concert ahead of Game 3 of Cup Final

LAS VEGAS -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist, producer and songwriter ILLENIUM will headline a free concert ahead of Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 6, on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The performance will begin at 3:00 p.m. PT, shortly before the 5:00 p.m. PT matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

The concert is open to the public, and no ticket is required to attend the outdoor performance. Toshiba Plaza will open for fans attending the concert at 2 p.m. PT. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open at 3:45 p.m. PT for fans with tickets to the game. Fans without tickets to the game are invited to remain at Toshiba Plaza for an on-site watch party.

No bags or backpacks will be permitted except for small personal bags. Please see the bag policy for T-Mobile Arena, also in effect for Toshiba Plaza. No coolers, outside food & drink or lawn chairs will be allowed. Complimentary water stations will be available for all fans throughout the event.

Portions of the performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcast on ABC, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

ILLENIUM’s emotionally charged sound has built one of electronic music’s most passionate communities. In the process, he’s made history: selling out some of the world’s largest stadiums, topping charts, earning gold and platinum certifications, and amassing billions of streams.

His music resonates with millions of fans across the globe for its intensity, intimacy, and ability to turn pain into something positive. He embraced the phoenix as a symbol of rebirth -- a reflection of his recovery and the healing power of music. The logo has since become a visual and spiritual emblem for both ILLENIUM and his fans, representing transformation, resilience, and the strength found in vulnerability.

In 2026, ILLENIUM ushers in a new era with his fifth studio album, Odyssey, a sweeping and cinematic body of work that expands his signature emotional sound into bold, immersive territory. He further brings the project to life with a groundbreaking eleven-show residency at Sphere Las Vegas with an unprecedented audio-visual experience that redefines what an electronic music performance can be and marks another historic milestone in his career.