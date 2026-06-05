Blake hired by Predators as vice president of hockey operations

Blake played 20 seasons in the NHL as a defenseman, including 14 with the Kings. He had 777 points (240 goals, 537 assists) in 1,270 regular-season games for the Kings, Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks from 1989-2010.

Blake won the Stanley Cup in 2001 with the Avalanche, who acquired him from Los Angeles earlier in the season. He had 73 points (26 goals, 47 assists) in 146 Stanley Cup Playoff games and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman in 1997-98.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Rob Blake to the Nashville Predators as our executive vice president of hockey operations," Predators GM Chris MacFarland said. "Rob is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a legend of our game. Additionally, he brings a wealth of knowledge in management and I will rely on him to assist me in many areas across the department as we look to build a winning team in Smashville. I couldn't think of a better person to join me and the organization on this journey."

MacFarland was hired as president of hockey operations and GM by Nashville on Tuesday after spending 11 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche including the past four as GM. He was assistant GM when they won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

He replaced Barry Trotz, who announced Feb. 2 he would retire as GM but held the role and assisted in the selection process until his successor was identified. Trotz will stay as an adviser until his contract expires at the end of next season.

The Predators (38-34-10), who finished sixth in the Central Division this season and four points out of a playoff spot, have missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons. They currently have 12 picks in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.