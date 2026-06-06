Cliff Fletcher, known for Gilmour trade with Maple Leafs, recalled as 'great man'

Legendary executive, who died at age 90, acquired Hall of Famer in 10-player deal

Cliff Fletcher Leafs obit

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Doug Gilmour was welling up when discussing the passing of the legendary Cliff Fletcher on Friday.

So, too, was the person interviewing him.

On Jan. 2, 1992, the man known as Trader Cliff proved that he came by that moniker honestly, completing a 10-player deal that remains the largest swap, in terms of the number of bodies moved, in NHL history.

In the process, he influenced both of our lives -- Gilmour’s and mine -- in one monumental transaction.

“Such a good man, a kind man, and one who wasn’t afraid to be bold,” Gilmour said Friday afternoon, his voice cracking with emotion, after it was announced Fletcher had died at age 90. “I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, I’m going to be a Toronto Maple Leaf.’”

Thanks to Trader Cliff, who was then the general manager of the Maple Leafs.

The deal: Toronto acquired forwards Gilmour and Kent Manderville, defensemen Ric Nattress and Jamie Macoun, and goaltender Rick Wamsley from the Calgary Flames for forwards Gary Leeman and Craig Berube, defensemen Alexander Godynyuk and Michel Petit, and goalie Jeff Reese.

Gilmour was the centerpiece of the swap, the future Hall of Famer already having won a Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989 when Fletcher, who would be inducted into the Hall of Fame himself as a Builder, was their GM. 

Now, with Fletcher at the helm in Toronto, the two would be reunited again.

“Cliff knew what he was getting,” Gilmour said. “He was shrewd.

“I’d been having some contract and other issues in Calgary so I kind of knew I’d be traded. I just didn’t know where.”

Gilmour TOR trade

© Graig Abel/Getty Images

Yours truly was one of the junior members of the 35-person Toronto Sun sports department at the time, primarily covering auto racing and horse racing. The Maple Leafs beat was the top gig at the paper back then, and was just a dream for those of us who were young, aspiring scribes.

But because the Maple Leafs were so bad at the time, a number of the senior writers who covered them were still away on extended Christmas break holidays. As such, the call came to cover practice at Maple Leaf Gardens, one of the first I’d ever done.

When the workout was completed, legendary Toronto Star columnist Frank Orr and I were in the dressing room when coach Tom Watt came out of his office and approached us.

“Pull out your notepads,” he said. “We’ve just made a trade.”

He then proceeded to list the names. 

All 10 of them.

At first blush, it seemed like the deal favored the Maple Leafs in a landslide. But a cub reporter covering only the second or third Toronto practice of his career wasn’t about to speak up about it.

Fortunately, Orr was.

Frank looked at the names scribbled on his notepad, looked up at Watt with a cynical look on his face, then looked back at his list.

“Surely Thomas, you must be missing some names who went to Calgary,” he said. 

He wasn’t.

Such was the blockbuster win Fletcher had just pulled off.

In the Maple Leafs dressing room, players had heard whispers that a trade had been made. There was no social media at the time, so rumors and innuendo ruled the day. 

“As players, we’d heard we’d made a big trade but we didn’t know who was involved,” Wendel Clark, the Maple Leafs captain at the time, said Friday. “We were trying to hide so they couldn’t find us in case one of us was part of the deal.

“Cliff was the nicest man I’ve ever met in hockey. He always had time for you, always made time for you. At the same time, when it came to team building, he knew what he was doing.”

To Clark’s point: Sixteen months after the trade, the Maple Leafs faced Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in the Campbell Conference Final. Toronto would end up losing 5-4 at the Gardens in Game 7 in a game The Great One, who had a hat trick and an assist, would call the “greatest” of his career.

To this day, it’s the closest the Maple Leafs have come to making the Stanley Cup Final since last winning the championship in 1967. On no other occasion in the past 59 years has the franchise been within one win of reaching the Final. Not with Darryl Sittler. Not with Mats Sundin. Not with Auston Matthews, William Nylander or Mitch Marner.

To this day, the 1992-93 Maple Leafs still hold a special place in the collective hearts of the fans.

“That’s Cliff’s doing,” Gilmour said. “He put together such a good team. It was such a fun run.”

Whether he was at work or enjoying one of his favorite beverages at the famed Madison Avenue Pub in downtown Toronto, the good-natured Fletcher was always willing to talk about pucks, whether you were a writer he knew or a fan he’d just met.

On a number of occasions when I’ve been invited to address journalism classes at Toronto-area colleges or universities, the question comes up as to the most memorable moments in a three-plus decade career that continues to go. Invariably, Jan. 2, 1992, seemingly always makes my top five.

After all, how often do you get to be part of hockey history? Being one of the first outside the organization to find out about the biggest trade the game has ever seen, well, that’s pretty cool.

“Leave it to Cliff to pull it off,” Clark said.

“Such a great man. He’ll be missed,” Gilmour added.

What they said.

RIP Cliff.

Related Content

Cliff Fletcher dies at 90, was GM of 1989 Cup-winning Flames 

Latest News

ILLENIUM to headline free concert ahead of Game 3 of Cup Final

Staal looking to follow brother's footsteps by winning Cup with Hurricanes

McKenna, top prospects on final countdown to NHL Draft

Hurricanes navigating ups and downs entering Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Gostisbehere's offensive talents on full display for Hurricanes in Cup Final

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Blake hired by Predators as vice president of hockey operations

Marner enjoying 'marvelous playoffs' with Golden Knights, Ferraro says

Cliff Fletcher dies at 90, was GM of 1989 Cup-winning Flames 

Matthews 'wants to win in Toronto,' Maple Leafs GM says

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Golden Knights ready to feed off home crowd in Game 3 of Cup Final

Slavin's defensive work big reason for Hurricanes' Cup Final run

Dowd has family on mind during quest for Stanley Cup with Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats: Jarvis has strong underlying metrics in postseason

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 5

Canadiens teammates Caufield, Suzuki surprise each other with NHL awards

McNabb's status uncertain for remainder of Cup Final for Golden Knights