Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 5
© Carolina Hurricanes/ Emily Karlsson
The Good Ol Canadian boys entered their WAG era. Seth Jarvis’ friends made custom DIY jackets to sport during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The Hurricanes forward’s buddies posted a video of themselves making the denim jackets on their Instagram story. “The people said we needed WAG jackets. Had to take matters into our own hands,” they wrote alongside the photo.
The crew then posed for pictures wearing their hand painted jackets outside the Lenovo Center. One of the friends wrote, “Wives & guy friends,” on the sleeve of his jacket. Jarvis went on to score the overtime winner to tie the series 1-1. Coincidence?
Ranking: Good Ol Canadian tuxedos
2. Karlsson Family
The Karlsson family inked a new deal. William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, announced they are expecting their third boy in a fitting post on Instagram. The parents and their two sons sat behind a desk which had a picture of the sonogram and a baby Vegas Golden Knights jersey laying on it. Karlsson had a contract and pen in front of him. “Our team is growing” was written in gold in the background.
“Delighted to announce that we have signed our third boy to The Karlsson Family. He is expected to join us in December 2026 on a lifetime contract. Baby boy will wear #71,” Emily captioned the post.
Ranking: A+ addition
K’Andre Miller shared a heartwarming moment with his newborn son after winning the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens at Lenovo Center last Friday. Miller sat on the Hurricanes bench with his newborn, Kashton, in his arms after the Carolina Hurricanes won 6-1 in Game 5. The defenseman had tears in his eyes as he soaked in the moment.
Ranking: Baby's first Cup Final
Nick Foligno surprised his brother, Marcus Foligno, with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Marcus thought he was on a tour of the Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis when he walked into a room and saw Nick waiting there with the trophy.
The Minnesota Wild forward helped raise $200k for breast cancer research through the Foligno Face-Off. Marcus said it was “cool to be on the same trophy” as his brother. Nick won the trophy during the 2016-17 season.
Ranking: Hats off