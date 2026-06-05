Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 5

The Good Ol Canadian boys entered their WAG era. Seth Jarvis’ friends made custom DIY jackets to sport during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The Hurricanes forward’s buddies posted a video of themselves making the denim jackets on their Instagram story. “The people said we needed WAG jackets. Had to take matters into our own hands,” they wrote alongside the photo.

The crew then posed for pictures wearing their hand painted jackets outside the Lenovo Center. One of the friends wrote, “Wives & guy friends,” on the sleeve of his jacket. Jarvis went on to score the overtime winner to tie the series 1-1. Coincidence?

Ranking: Good Ol Canadian tuxedos