Marner enjoying 'marvelous playoffs' with Golden Knights, Ferraro says

Marner leads the playoffs with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games heading into Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Golden Knights lead the best-of-7 series 1-0.

Ferraro attributes two main reasons Marner is excelling with the Golden Knights, when at times he struggled with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"He's older (29), he's been through this many times before and I think that's helpful," Ferraro said. "Also, in Toronto, their core had never won anything and there was nobody to lean on. They were all trying to figure it out together and they kind of careened all over the road. In Vegas, they're loaded with guys that have won the Stanley Cup, and he only has to be one part of the puzzle."

Marner was traded to the Golden Knights by the Maple Leafs for forward Nicolas Roy on July 1, 2025, and signed an eight year, $96 million contract (average annual value of $12 million). He had an assist in a 5-4 win in Game 1 on Tuesday, setting up William Karlsson at 4:35 of the second period to put Vegas ahead 3-2.

This season, Marner had 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 81 games.

"Marner is an exceptional talent," Ferraro said. "He sees the game half a step ahead of most people. The play he made to Karlsson the other night would be a really good example of that. He goes in on the forecheck, he knows there's an open spot, he puts it on his tape and it's in the net. I don't think a whole lot of guys have that vision or make that play."