Marner enjoying 'marvelous playoffs' with Golden Knights, Ferraro says

The Golden Knights (39-26-17) finished first in the Pacific Division and made a coaching change with eight games remaining, replacing Bruce Cassidy with John Tortorella on March 29. They eliminated the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks from the Western Conference First and Second Round, each in six games, and swept the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. They're 20-4-1, including the playoffs, since Tortorella took over.
"When 'Torts' came in, there were eight games left and they virtually won out when he was there," Ferraro said. "All of sudden they hit the playoffs and they feel different, although they really don't look different except for (goalie) Carter Hart
"I think Torts' approach was fresh enough to give them a little bit of a jump start."
Marner is playing right wing on the Golden Knights' second line with Karlsson at center and Brett Howden at left wing. He's benefited with Karlsson's return from a lower-body injury sustained Nov. 8, which limited him to 14 games this season.
Karlsson has six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 playoff games.
"If Mitch Marner only had 80 points in Toronto this year, it would have been a really disappointing year, that would have been the narrative," Ferraro said. "He had 80 points in Vegas and it's just fine. He had a good year, he played center for a lot of the year and Karlsson comes back, and he goes to the wing, and he just has to be one of the guys."
Vegas has 12 players on its roster who have won the Stanley Cup: defensemen Brayden McNabb, Ben Hutton and Shea Theodore; forwards Jack Eichel, Reilly Smith, Howden, Karlsson, Brandon Saad (twice), Ivan Barbashev (twice), Keegan Kolesar and Mark Stone; and goalie Adin Hill.
"In Game 1, it was Eichel's line," Ferraro said. "One game it's Karlsson's line, one game it's (Colton) Sissons' line. It just rolls over. I think the build of the team allows Marner to just do his thing and he's done it exceptionally well."