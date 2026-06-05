Cliff Fletcher dies at 90, was GM of 1989 Cup-winning Flames 

Cliff Fletcher, the first general manager of the Atlanta Flames and the architect of the franchise's only Stanley Cup after it moved to Calgary, died on Friday. He was 90.

Fletcher, father of former Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, also built the Toronto Maple Leafs teams of the early 1990s that were the franchise's most successful since its last Stanley Cup championship in 1967.

The Montreal native was born on Aug. 16, 1935. He got his start in hockey in 1956 when he joined the Montreal Canadiens as a scout. Fletcher later served as GM of the junior Verdun Blues before joining the St. Louis Blues, one of the NHL's six expansion teams, as a scout and assistant general manager from 1966-72.

With the NHL planning to expand again in 1972, Fletcher was offered his first GM position in the League when Atlanta came looking for someone to help put together the League's first franchise in the South. The Flames and New York Islanders joined the NHL for the 1972-73 season.

The Flames enjoyed some on-ice success, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their second season in the League, coming up short in 1974-75 and then qualifying five years in a row. But they were never able to win a postseason series, and after years of struggling to stay afloat, the franchise moved to Calgary in 1980.

The Fletcher-built Flames went to the Stanley Cup Semifinals in their first season in Calgary, reached the Final in 1986 before losing to the Canadiens, then avenged that loss three years later by defeating the Canadiens in six games for their first championship. The Flames also won the Presidents' Trophy twice, captured the Clarence Campbell Bowl twice and won two division titles. During his tenure, the Flames also became the first NHL team to bring in a player from the Soviet Union when they signed forward Sergei Priakin in 1988.

"Few men in the history of hockey have had as profound and lasting an impact on the game as Cliff Fletcher," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Revered for his keen eye for talent, respected for his management acumen and beloved for his character, Cliff devoted seven decades to hockey in myriad roles and leaves a legacy as remarkable for the many men and women he has mentored as for the franchises he helped established and games his teams won.

"From his earliest days as a scout for legendary Montreal Canadiens GM Sam Pollock, Fletcher built a body of team-building and relationship-building work that is unsurpassed. As a general manager, he provided the foundation for franchises in Atlanta, Calgary – where his Flames won the Stanley Cup in 1989 – and Phoenix, as well as two terms as GM and then senior advisor in Toronto. He ranks sixth all-time among NHL general managers with 953 victories and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 as a Builder.

"On a personal level, Cliff was a friend and trusted advisor upon whom I relied for his wisdom and generous counsel. The entire National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends its deepest condolences to Linda, his children Chuck and Kristy, and his many friends and admirers throughout the hockey world."