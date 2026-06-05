Cliff Fletcher dies at 90, was GM of 1989 Cup-winning Flames 

Longtime executive was inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 as builder

Cliff Fletcher Leafs obit

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Cliff Fletcher, the first general manager of the Atlanta Flames and the architect of the franchise's only Stanley Cup after it moved to Calgary, died on Friday. He was 90. 

Fletcher, father of former Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, also built the Toronto Maple Leafs teams of the early 1990s that were the franchise's most successful since its last Stanley Cup championship in 1967. 

The Montreal native was born on Aug. 16, 1935. He got his start in hockey in 1956 when he joined the Montreal Canadiens as a scout. Fletcher later served as GM of the junior Verdun Blues before joining the St. Louis Blues, one of the NHL's six expansion teams, as a scout and assistant general manager from 1966-72. 

With the NHL planning to expand again in 1972, Fletcher was offered his first GM position in the League when Atlanta came looking for someone to help put together the League's first franchise in the South. The Flames and New York Islanders joined the NHL for the 1972-73 season. 

The Flames enjoyed some on-ice success, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their second season in the League, coming up short in 1974-75 and then qualifying five years in a row. But they were never able to win a postseason series, and after years of struggling to stay afloat, the franchise moved to Calgary in 1980. 

The Fletcher-built Flames went to the Stanley Cup Semifinals in their first season in Calgary, reached the Final in 1986 before losing to the Canadiens, then avenged that loss three years later by defeating the Canadiens in six games for their first championship. The Flames also won the Presidents' Trophy twice, captured the Clarence Campbell Bowl twice and won two division titles. During his tenure, the Flames also became the first NHL team to bring in a player from the Soviet Union when they signed forward Sergei Priakin in 1988. 

"Few men in the history of hockey have had as profound and lasting an impact on the game as Cliff Fletcher," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Revered for his keen eye for talent, respected for his management acumen and beloved for his character, Cliff devoted seven decades to hockey in myriad roles and leaves a legacy as remarkable for the many men and women he has mentored as for the franchises he helped established and games his teams won.

"From his earliest days as a scout for legendary Montreal Canadiens GM Sam Pollock, Fletcher built a body of team-building and relationship-building work that is unsurpassed. As a general manager, he provided the foundation for franchises in Atlanta, Calgary – where his Flames won the Stanley Cup in 1989 – and Phoenix, as well as two terms as GM and then senior advisor in Toronto. He ranks sixth all-time among NHL general managers with 953 victories and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 as a Builder.

"On a personal level, Cliff was a friend and trusted advisor upon whom I relied for his wisdom and generous counsel. The entire National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends its deepest condolences to Linda, his children Chuck and Kristy, and his many friends and admirers throughout the hockey world."

Cliff Fletcher Flames obit

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

After being let go by the Flames, Fletcher moved on to the Maple Leafs as chief operating officer, president and GM, and promptly rebuilt his new club with a big assist from his old one. Fletcher revived a team that had finished 20th in a 21-team League by engineering a trade that brought in center Doug Gilmour as part of a 10-player exchange with the Flames. He also hired Pat Burns as coach. 

The Maple Leafs set then-franchise records with 44 wins and 99 points in 1992-93, missing their out on first trip to the Final since 1967 when they lost Game 7 of the Western Conference Final to the Los Angeles Kings. The Maple Leafs made the final four again in 1994 but lost to the Vancouver Canucks in five games. After that loss, Fletcher traded fan favorite Wendel Clark to the Quebec Nordiques for Swedish center Mats Sundin, who went on to become the franchise's all-time scoring leader. However, the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round in each of the next two seasons before failing to make the playoffs in 1996-97. 

"Cliff was one of the National Hockey League's greatest builders, serving seven decades with six NHL organizations and leading the Calgary Flames to a Stanley Cup victory in 1989," The Maple Leafs said in a statement. "It was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, however, that Cliff would spend the most seasons, 25 in total. As president, Cliff Fletcher inherited a club that had finished last in the NHL's Norris Division in 1991, transforming them seemingly overnight.

"He welcomed future Hall of Famers Glenn Anderson, Dave Andreychuk, Mike Gartner and Pat Burns to the organization, along with Doug Gilmour, in what was the largest trade in NHL history. Those beloved Maple Leafs teams would come within one win of the Cup Final in 1993 and return to the Conference Final a year later.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and its fans will remain forever grateful for the many contributions Cliff made to the organization and the game of hockey. He will always be remembered as part of our hockey family. The club extends our deepest condolences to the Fletcher family, including his children Chuck and Kristy, their families, and his partner Linda."

Fletcher left Toronto in 1997 and retired to Florida, only to join the Tampa Bay Lightning as a senior adviser in 1999 under Jacques Demers. Two years later, he moved to the Phoenix Coyotes as GM and executive vice president, though he soon passed the GM role to Mike Barrett.

Fletcher HOF jacket

© Dave Sandford/Hockey Hall of Fame

Fletcher, who spent six years in Phoenix, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2004. 

He was let go by the Coyotes in April 2007, but nine months later, was back in the NHL as the GM of the Maple Leafs. However, he made it clear he didn't want to be a full-time general manager again.  

"I have no interest whatsoever in terms of putting my name in a hat to be the, hopefully, long-term GM here," he said after signing a 19-month contract. "The position is for younger people. It will be my pleasure, hopefully, to turn the team over to someone who will lead the club for at least a decade and provide the success everyone in Toronto can be proud of."  

That "someone" was Brian Burke, who signed on as the full-time GM in 2009. Fletcher remained with the team as a senior adviser even after Burke was fired in January 2013. 

Fletcher, who spent seven years on the Hockey Hall of Fame board of directors before stepping down in 2003, was inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025.

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