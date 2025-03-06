NHL Trade Buzz: Blues could be buyers after climbing up standings

St. Louis Blues

A few weeks ago, it looked like the Blues would be sellers, their chances of qualifying for Stanley Cup Playoffs unlikely. But things have changed, and they are now among those jockeying for a postseason spot and hope to be kept together past the Deadline.

"Our job as players is just to compete, and the position we're in right now, every game is a playoff game and we're looking at it like we can get in," forward Jake Neighbours said after a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

"You just continue to play the way we have been and continue to collect points as much as we can and put ourselves in a good spot. At the end of the day, that's out of our territory on what happens at the Deadline, but we're going to continue to play hard and do our thing."

The Blues (30-27-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, are one point behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

"You noticed it this morning, right? The smiles, the energy. There's a belief in that room right now about what we can achieve," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "Now it's up to us to keep doing it night in night out, staying consistent with our habits."