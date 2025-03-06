Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There is one day remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 7). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:
NHL Trade Buzz: Blues could be buyers after climbing up standings
Blue Jackets won't move Provorov; Kraken could deal draft picks; Penguins may make more moves
© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images
St. Louis Blues
A few weeks ago, it looked like the Blues would be sellers, their chances of qualifying for Stanley Cup Playoffs unlikely. But things have changed, and they are now among those jockeying for a postseason spot and hope to be kept together past the Deadline.
"Our job as players is just to compete, and the position we're in right now, every game is a playoff game and we're looking at it like we can get in," forward Jake Neighbours said after a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
"You just continue to play the way we have been and continue to collect points as much as we can and put ourselves in a good spot. At the end of the day, that's out of our territory on what happens at the Deadline, but we're going to continue to play hard and do our thing."
The Blues (30-27-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, are one point behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.
"You noticed it this morning, right? The smiles, the energy. There's a belief in that room right now about what we can achieve," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "Now it's up to us to keep doing it night in night out, staying consistent with our habits."
Columbus Blue Jackets
General manager Don Waddell said Wednesday that the Blue Jackets could add before the Deadline on Friday. What they will not be doing, however, is trading defenseman Ivan Provorov, who could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
"We just have a difference of opinion right now on term and dollars, which is normal. But we totally agreed yesterday to put the talks -- I told him I'm not going to trade him," Waddell told Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Wednesday.
Provorov is in the final season of the six-year, $40.5 million contract ($6.75 million AAV) he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 12, 2019.
The Blue Jackets (30-23-8), hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the East and are four points behind the New Jersey Devils for third place in the Metropolitan Division.
Waddell said he admires what the Blue Jackets have been able to do this season and their cohesiveness in the wake of injuries and the death of forward Johnny Gaudreau on Aug. 29.
"It's different this year for me than probably other years as a GM," he said. "What these guys have gone through this year, how they've stuck together I'm very impressed with that. I can't even comprehend how they've done it all year long with all the injuries and everything we've had. For me to rip out a key player out of our locker room right now, I just don't feel good doing it."
Chicago Blackhawks
Ryan Donato is having the best season of his career and could be traded. Teammate Patrick Maroon, however, said Donato should be re-signed.
"It's above my pay grade. I can't tell you that, but he's earned every right (to stay)," Maroon said after the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
Donato, who had a goal against the Senators, leads the Blackhawks (19-35-8) with a career-high 23 goals this season. He's also set career highs in assists (23) and points (46). The 28-year-old in the final season of a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million average annual value) he signed with the Blackhawks on July 1, 2023.
"Obviously teams are talking, his name's been in the media throughout the last couple weeks, and he's earned that. But he's also earned the right to make a decision where he wants to go, right?" Maroon said. "So, he's having a heck of a year, and he deserves it. I would like him to stay, but like I said, it's above my pay grade."
Seattle Kraken
With the Kraken a long shot to make the playoffs, general manager Ron Francis' focus is improving them for the future.
Seattle traded forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde to the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of a three-team trade that also included the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Seattle received forward Michael Eyssimont, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and 2027 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Lightning.
Each of the first-round picks is top-10 protected.
"We've got five first-round picks and four second-round picks in the next three drafts. This is the first time in our history we'll have two first-round picks in the same draft. And now we've got it twice, in 2026 and 2027," Francis told the Kraken website on Wednesday.
"So, the plan is not to draft nine hockey players. The plan is to try to move those picks or package those picks. And we feel we're now in a position with some of the kids we've drafted and developed that we're in a better position to maybe do some things to help move this team forward."
The Kraken (26-32-4) are 11 points behind the Flames for the second wild card from the West.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have already made a few trades, including sending forward Michael Bunting to the Nashville Predators and defenseman Vincent Desharnais to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.
Whether the Penguins do more remains to be seen, and general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday that "this is one of the more unique markets that I've encountered leading up to the Trade Deadline."
"There's a lot of parity and different strategies that contending teams have deployed, combined with teams that are out of the race being very clear that with the salary cap going up in in 2025-26 and the two years beyond, that they plan to be aggressive with their acquisitions come July," he said.
The Penguins (24-30-10) are nine points behind the Senators for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They have not qualified for the postseason each of the past two seasons after making it for 16 straight seasons.
"Overall, I think we are positioned well over the next few days -- but especially heading into the summer and beyond -- to continue to execute our plan as we have been for the last 12 months and continue to work to return the Penguins back into contention as soon as possible," Dubas said.
