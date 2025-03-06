Panthers, Trade Deadline discussed on ‘@TheRink’ podcast

Florida radio voice Plagens joins co-hosts Roarke, Rosen on latest episode

Panthers




The Florida Panthers have won four games in a row and look primed to make a run at a second straight Stanley Cup title.

What have the Panthers done to turn the team and the South Florida market into a destination for players? What are their chances at successfully defending their championship? Do they need to add anything before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.?

Doug Plagens, the Panthers veteran radio play-by-play broadcaster, joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast to discuss it all with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

In addition to diving deep on all things Panthers with Plagens, Rosen and Roarke went through a number of teams and what they could or should be doing before deadline.

Should the Columbus Blue Jackets stand pat, upgrade or sell? Should the New York Islanders trade forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, and for what? Should the New Jersey Devils buy even though center Jack Hughes is out for the season following shoulder surgery on Wednesday?

Is it time for the Boston Bruins to move on from Brad Marchand? Are the Montreal Canadiens in position to buy? What about the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers?

It's all discussed, with a stick tap to Alex Ovechkin and his partnership with the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer too.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

