Toews calls time with Blackhawks ‘dream come true’ in NHL farewell

But it was the Chicago Blackhawks, with whom he played all but one season of his NHL career, who were first and foremost in his thoughts and in his retirement speech.

Understandably so. It’s where Toews’ career began, where he was captain from 2008-23 and where he helped bring the Blackhawks back to prominence and win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“I look back on my time in Chicago and it all kind of went by in the blink of an eye, but I realize how special that time was and how lucky I was when I got drafted there. It was definitely incredible and a dream come true,” Toews said. “You realize you have to be lucky in life for the things to go the way they did.”

The No. 3 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2006 NHL Draft, Toews had 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 career games with them. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2010 when he had 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 22 games. He also won the Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the League’s best defensive forward, in 2012-13.

“He was the ultimate leader, right up from the day he stepped into the organization,” former Blackhawks forward and Toews’ teammate Patrick Sharp said. “You could tell he had those leadership qualities and a certain presence about him that led us right away. I just always thought of him as this invincible hockey player who was going to play forever. He was pretty good at the height of his career, and he did a lot for this group.

“Then I think of Jonathan as the person, the friend and teammate outside of hockey and I’m happy he’s able to retire on his own terms. It’s really just an incredible career that should be celebrated.”