Robertson traded to Penguins by Maple Leafs for draft pick

Nicholas Robertson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Toronto received a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft for the forward, who is a restricted free agent.

Robertson had 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 78 games for the Maple Leafs last season.

Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson has 88 points (48 goals, 40 assists) in 234 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.