Robertson traded to Penguins by Maple Leafs for draft pick

Toronto receives fourth-round pick in 2028 for restricted free agent forward

Nicholas Robertson

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nicholas Robertson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Toronto received a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft for the forward, who is a restricted free agent.

Robertson had 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 78 games for the Maple Leafs last season.

Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 53) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Robertson has 88 points (48 goals, 40 assists) in 234 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2026-27 NHL Trade Tracker

Ruck twins separated on 1st day of Penguins development camp

Top 10 moments from 2026 NHL Draft

Trade Coverage

2026-27 NHL Trade Tracker

Korpisalo traded to Rangers by Bruins for Kaisanen, draft pick

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Bourque, Lyubushkin traded to Predators by Stars for draft picks

Markstrom traded to Panthers by Devils for 3 forwards

Schmid traded to Panthers by Golden Knights for 3rd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Gallagher eager to bring winning approach to rebuilding Canucks after trade

Gudas traded to Panthers by Ducks for Greer

Hoglander traded to Predators by Canucks for draft pick

NHL offseason could stay busy before free agency begins July 1

Carlo traded to Blues by Maple Leafs for draft picks

Carlson rights traded to Hurricanes by Ducks

Peterka views Bruins as ‘awesome fit’ after trade from Mammoth

Peterka traded to Bruins by Mammoth for 2 1st-round picks

McTavish traded to Blues by Ducks for 2 1st-round picks in 2026 Draft