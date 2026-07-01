Bourque, Lyubushkin traded to Predators by Stars for draft picks

Bourque just completed his second full season with the Stars. The 24-year-old forward and had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season games and one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. A first-round pick (No. 30) by Dallas at the 2020 NHL Draft, he has 66 points (31 goals, 35 assists) in 156 regular-season games and one goal in 10 playoff games.

He signed a one-year contract on June 20, 2025, and can become a restricted free agent at noon ET Wednesday.

“Mavrik Bourque is a quality, two-way player who will fit perfectly with what we are trying to build here in Nashville,” general manager Chris MacFarland said. “At just 24 years old, his age and style of play fits in with the type of players we are looking to bring in to help make us better.”

Lyubushkin, a defenseman, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 53 regular-season games for Dallas last season and one assist in two playoff games. The 32-year-old has 70 points (seven goals, 63 assists) in 486 regular-season games with the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Anaheim Ducks and Stars and eight assists in 30 playoff games.

He has one season remaining on a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with Dallas on July 1, 2024.

“Ilya Lyubushkin is a veteran defenseman with significant experience who can log minutes and be a physical presence in our own end,” MacFarland said. “We are excited to welcome both players to Nashville.”