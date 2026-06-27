Peterka views Bruins as ‘awesome fit’ after trade from Mammoth

For Peterka, his tenure with the Mammoth was short-lived and not quite right. He landed in Utah on June 26, 2025, from Buffalo. Peterka had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games this season, and no points in six playoff games against the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a downturn after the season prior, in which he had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games for the Sabres. He averaged 15:59 of ice time after averaging 18:11 in his final season in Buffalo.

So, he’s been traded again, exactly one year later, to Boston. Peterka has four seasons remaining on the five-year, $38.5 million contract ($7.7 million average) he signed on the day he was traded to Utah. Still, the news came as a surprise when he learned about it around 1 a.m. local time in Munich.

“Obviously I wasn’t really happy with the way I was playing,” Peterka said of his time in Utah. “I think I have way more to give than what I showed. I think just super excited for the opportunity for me in Boston. I think it’s going to be an awesome fit. Just super excited overall.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Peterka’s role with the Mammoth became a bit more complementary after being asked by the Sabres to drive offense. But Peterka wasn’t looking for excuses; as he said, “When it comes down to that, I take full accountability. I wasn’t happy with the way I was playing. I just have way more I can give.”

What he has to give starts with his quickness.

“Speed and skill,” Sweeney said Friday. "He’s got an elite shot. Probably gives us another look on the elbows in a power-play situation. His power-play minutes dipped a little bit last year. His 5-on-5 production has been really good. Plays both wings. Could probably play with a couple different types of centers, help drive a line, but also complement the better guys in situations that we’re certainly trying to improve.”

The Bruins are clearly trying to add speed and top-six talent. Peterka is a fit.

“When I’m at the best I can score basically from everywhere,” Peterka said. “Making a lot of plays and yeah, taking the game over. I think that’s one thing that when I’m really playing at my highest level, that’s one thing I can provide for sure. I think just getting my confidence back is the main focus right now and getting my game back and better where it was.”

The Bruins could opt to use Peterka on the top line with David Pastrnak, or he could help anchor their second line as the right wing. Asked about the potential of playing with Pastrnak, a wide grin crossed Peterka’s face.

“That would be a huge honor,” he said.

But the most important piece for the Bruins is the offensive potential, something they could use in an attempt to move forward and take advantage of the primes of players like Pastrnak, 30, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, 28, and goalie Jeremy Swayman, 27.

“The scoring upside is quite obviously for us to add to our group, and the age band is attractive,” Sweeney said. “I think he fits into a group of our players and bridges with the next wave of guys that we hope continue to develop, and as we hopefully add them moving along over the next few years.”