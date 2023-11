Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings

The Hockey Hall of Fame will induct seven members Monday night, with Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon, Tom Barrasso, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Ouelette, Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix (posthumously) getting their plaques up in the Great Hall.

There are many current players who project to one day be Hockey Hall of Famers themselves, some of whom are playing for teams ranked in this week's Super 16.

If you haven't put it together by now, the Super 16 this week has a Hall of Fame theme.

Yes, the rankings are what they are for where we are, about a month into the season.

The Vegas Golden Knights are still No. 1, unanimously. The top four, in fact, remain unchanged from last week. The Vancouver Canucks are hot and are up three spots to No. 5. The Detroit Red Wings have gone cold and have dropped five spots to No. 14. The Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets are in, replacing the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens.

But the Hall of Fame Weekend celebrations begin Friday and culminate with the induction ceremony, so we asked the writers who vote weekly for the Super 16 to select the future Hall of Famer from each team that is ranked, with reasons given, of course.

Read on for more, but as a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Super 16.