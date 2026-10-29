Taking stock of first month of NHL season in Super 16 Power Rankings

13. Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1)

Total points: 71

Last week: No. 9

"This team has aspirations to win the Stanley Cup. Struggling after opening with two straight wins is not the normal route to doing this and far different from last season, when the Avalanche took the League by storm during the first month. Still, there is no need to panic here. They can score, but they are struggling defensively, especially on the penalty kill. They allowed four power-play goals, in seven attempts, against the Nashville Predators in a 6-2 loss Sunday. If Colorado can get its defense, particularly on the PK, buckled up, it will remain an elite team. If not, it could become a problem." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

14. Seattle Kraken (8-4-1)

Total points: 49

Last week: No. 13

"When I think of the Kraken, I have been trained to think of lower-event games, a four-line approach, a need to limit shots-against because generating consistent offense will be a struggle. I might need to go through a new training session, because everything I think when I think of the Kraken is wrong this season. They're scoring goals. Their power play is a threat, but they're giving up too much. They're leaky. They are allowing too many shots on goal. Their penalty kill is not good enough, but here they are, in third place in the Pacific Division one month into the season. They need to improve defensively and have the puck more, especially in the wake of Jared McCann's lower-body injury that will keep the forward out likely until January. But they still have to manufacture offense while finding a balance with their defending. That will be key to the Kraken's success this season." -- Rosen

15. Washington Capitals (7-4-0)

Total points: 36

Last week: No. 14

"The Capitals had have had a sporadic first month, which coincides with how their schedule was set up with only 11 games so far and just three in the past 11 days. They have played eight of their past nine at home and probably will wish they took better advantage of that when their schedule becomes more road heavy next month. Newcomers Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner have improved their forward depth, as expected. But injuries and illness (Rasmus Sandin is recovering from ACL surgery, Vincent Desharnais is out 4-6 weeks following an appendectomy, Matt Roy missed six games because of a lower-body injury) have tested their defense." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

16. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-6-2)

Total points: 27

Last week: No. 16

"The Maple Leafs' best players have been their best players. That's exactly what this team needs if it's going to make the playoffs after missing last season. Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Kirill Marchenko are producing the way they are expected to produce. Jack Roslovic, Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan have given Toronto solid secondary scoring. The Maple Leafs' special teams have been elite. These are all good signs, except for the fact that Marchenko now is week to week because of a lower-body injury. The hope is he won't be out too long. The struggle has been in net, where Sergei Bobrovsky has not delivered the way the Leafs and he were hoping he would early in the season. Defenseman Darren Raddysh has not found the offensive touch he had last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are holes, no doubt, but as long as Matthews, Nylander and Marchenko, when he gets healthy again, are producing, the Maple Leafs will stay in the race. They'll need a lot more, though, to finish in at least the top five of the Atlantic Division." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: New York Rangers 10, New York Islanders 9

Dropped out from last week: Rangers (No. 8), Islanders (No. 15)

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Utah Mammoth; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. New York Islanders

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Utah Mammoth; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New Jersey Devils; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

TOM GULITTI

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Ottawa Senators; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Dallas Stars; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. New York Islanders

PAUL JANNACE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Montreal Canadiens; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Washington Capitals

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Utah Mammoth; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Washington Capitals

JON LANE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Tampa Bay Lightning; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Washington Capitals; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Seattle Kraken

TRACEY MYERS

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Ottawa Senators; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. New York Islanders

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Washington Capitals; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. New York Rangers

DAN ROSEN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Utah Mammoth; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Washington Capitals; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Seattle Kraken; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Ottawa Senators; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Washington Capitals

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Ottawa Senators; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Dallas Stars; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Colorado Avalanche

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Ottawa Senators; 10. Utah Mammoth; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. New York Rangers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Dallas Stars; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. New York Islanders