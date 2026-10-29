Taking stock of first month of NHL season in Super 16 Power Rankings

Wild climb five spots to No. 2, Devils enter at No. 9

Super 16 Power Rankings: Here's the Top 5 teams of Week 4

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Do you believe the NHL season already is a month old?

It's true. The season opened Sept. 29. It's Oct. 29. This already is our fifth Super 16 Power Rankings since the start of the season.

Crazy, right?

There still is so much more season to play, including two more outdoor games, two games in Finland, two games in Germany, an All-Star Weekend, the trade deadline and the final push to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But with exactly one month in the books it's time to take stock of what we've seen and if any of it is an indication of what's to come in the coming months.

As we do, you'll see that the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils are climbing in the Super 16 while the New York teams fell this week.

As always, to generate the Super 16 Power Rankings, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total gets assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the one-month-into-the-season check-in edition of the Super 16 Power Rankings:

1. Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-2)

Total points: 224

Last week: No. 1

"So much for any Stanley Cup hangover. Despite a short offseason and injuries to key forwards Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal and Taylor Hall, the Hurricanes are right at the top of the NHL standings. They're 10-1-1 since losing their first two games of the season (0-1-1) and are among the top 10 in the League in most goals scored, fewest goals allowed and goal differential. Jarvis has three points (one goal, two assists) in three games since returning from offseason shoulder surgery, and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov has begun the season 8-0-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. As good as the Hurricanes were last season on the way to winning the Stanley Cup, they look even more determined to keep it." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

CAR@EDM: Jarvis does a slick spin move and scores in season debut

2. Minnesota Wild (9-3-2)

Total points: 193

Last week: No. 7

"Life is good in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Despite a demanding schedule that has sent Minnesota on the road for 10 of its first 14 games, the Wild have won three straight and went 3-1-1 on a five-game western road trip while missing defenseman Brock Faber, goalie Filip Gustavsson, and forwards Marcus Foligno and Nick Foligno. Kirill Kaprizov is doing Kirill Kaprizov things with a League-leading 14 goals in 14 games. Quinn Hughes has 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) from the blue line. Jesper Wallstedt has made Gustavsson's absence remarkably painless. The Wild are allowing 2.21 goals per game, third in the NHL, and the best part is that none of this feels particularly fluky. There will be bumps and tougher stretches, but if this first month is any indication, the Wild belong firmly in the Stanley Cup conversation." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

3. Boston Bruins (9-3-1)

Total points: 179

Last week: No. 4

"It's impressive to see the Bruins near the top of the NHL standings -- third in points percentage (.731) after a loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday -- in a season in which many wondered if they'd take a step back. But the goaltending, between Jeremy Swayman and Michael DiPietro, has been everything they could want, plus the young players already have pushed forward, led by Fraser Minten, James Hagens, Frederic Brunet and Matthew Poitras. If they continue to make the strides that they have, this could shape up into a very good season for the Bruins. Which is to say that everyone on Causeway Street should be more than happy with the returns from the first month of play." -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

4. Edmonton Oilers (9-2-2)

Total points: 178

Last week: No. 2

"The Oilers got off to the strong start they were looking for despite the uncertainty of a new coach, the lack of a clear No. 1 goalie and injuries to key forwards. Where they go from here will depend mainly on star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who have been doing most of the heavy lifting playing together on Edmonton's top line. McDavid leads the NHL with 36 points (eight goals, 28 assists) in 13 games, putting him on pace for 233 points this season, which would break Wayne Gretzky's record of 215 points (52 goals, 163 assists) in 80 games in 1985-86. It's hard to imagine McDavid maintaining that pace for the entire season but so far, he and Draisaitl, who is second in the League with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 13 games, are lighting up the League. Eventually Edmonton is going to need significant contributions from the rest of the roster, but its key concern is getting healthy. Forward Zach Hyman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of what coach Mike Babcock called a stiff neck, forwards Mattias Janmark and Matt Savoie have yet to play a game, and neither has goalie Frederik Andersen. Goalie Devon Levi is out with a lower-body injury, leaving the net to Tristan Jarry. The Oilers still are evaluating what they have beyond McDavid, Draisaitl and defenseman Evan Bouchard and whether the supporting cast is good enough to make them a Stanley Cup contender." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

CAR@EDM: McDavid finds the back of the net late in the 3rd

5. Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-1)

Total points: 168

Last week: No. 3

"The Golden Knights have gotten off to a solid start as the defending Western Conference champions, especially considering the changes they made. They have another new coach in Ryan Craig after replacing Bruce Cassidy with John Tortorella late last season. They lost their leading goal-scorer from the past two seasons, Pavel Dorofeyev, but are producing 3.57 goals per game. Center Jack Eichel has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 14 games. Rookie forward Trevor Connelly has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 14 games." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

6. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3-1)

Total points: 138

Last week: No. 5

"The Lightning never seem to go away. One of the oldest teams in the League with an average age of 30 years old, the Lightning are a resilient group, keeping pace in the competitive Atlantic Division. Nikita Kucherov still has plenty of game at 33 with a team-high 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and 1.27 points per game, and 1,138 points (405 goals, 733 assists) in 890 games that now has him first in franchise history. The power play (15.0 percent) is a concern and a fall from when they were fifth in the NHL in 2024-25 (25.9 percent) and 17th last season (20.7 percent). They were 1-1-1 during a three-game, measuring-stick road trip against top Western Conference contenders Vegas (6-2 win), Colorado (6-3 loss) and Utah (5-4 overtime loss). The best way to evaluate the Lightning right now is they grind it out. One may question their stamina, but you can bet they will push to get younger before the 2027 NHL Trade Deadline on March 1." -- Jon Lane, staff writer

7. Montreal Canadiens (7-3-2)

Total points: 121

Last week: N/R

"At the end of training camp, goalie Jacob Fowler headed off to continue his development with Laval of the American Hockey League. A month later, Fowler is carrying the Canadiens on his back, going 6-1-0 with a 1.54 goals-against average, .942 save percentage and two shutouts in seven games. For the time being, Fowler has seized the No. 1 spot from Jakub Dobes, the hero of last spring in Montreal. The Canadiens have won their first three games in the absence of captain Nick Suzuki, who last played Oct. 20 and is expected to be out 2-4 weeks because of an upper-body injury. While the loss of Suzuki inevitably will be felt, the Canadiens are managing to pull through thanks to inspired play from Fowler, as well as a very strong performance while short-handed." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, LNH.com senior writer

MTL@STL: Fowler sets career high with 46-save shutout vs. Blues

8. Dallas Stars (7-4-1)

Total points: 119

Last week: No. 11

"With the Winnipeg Jets trading Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils last week, there's no debate that the Stars have the best goalie in the division in Jake Oettinger. He's 6-2-1 with a 1.43 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and three shutouts in nine games this season. They also have a well-rounded offense, led by Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, a solid defense, and an excellent penalty-killing unit. The only concern right now is the power play, but once that starts clicking, the Stars should remain atop the NHL standings." -- David Satriano, staff writer

9. New Jersey Devils (8-5-0)

Total points: 113

Last week: N/R

"The Devils appear to be finding their stride, scoring goals because of their speed, puck possession, defensive structure and depth. Jack Hughes leads the way, and linemates Jesper Bratt and Arseny Gritsyuk are doing their part too. The biggest concern was goaltending, but that weakness became a strength following the acquisition of three-time Vezina Trophy-winner Connor Hellebuyck in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23. New Jersey has the offensive talent and defensive mobility to contend in the Metropolitan Division, but their penalty kill must improve. With several pieces now in place, the Devils have the potential to grow from a promising team into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

10. Utah Mammoth (8-5-0)

Total points: 100

Last week: No. 6

"OK, let's start with the good. The Mammoth are producing. No problem in that department. Utah is averaging 3.62 goals per game and its power play is converting 34.8 percent of the time. The defensive side, however, has been lacking. The Mammoth are allowing 3.31 goals per game and their penalty kill is near the bottom of the League at 67.4 percent. Don't get me wrong, the Mammoth have gotten off to a good start, but they'll definitely need to strengthen their game without the puck, especially in the crazy competitive Central Division." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

11. Florida Panthers (7-4-2)

Total points: 86

Last week: No. 10

"The Panthers are in a good spot all things considered. Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand each has played two games. Both are out with knee injuries. Jacob Markstrom, the goalie acquired to replace Sergei Bobrovsky as the No. 1, has made six starts. He's out with an upper-body injury. But Brady Tkachuk has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in eight games since starting the season with zero points in five. Matthew Tkachuk is up to 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 13 games after a four-assist night in a 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Panthers have won five of their past seven games (5-2-0) after winning two of their first six (2-2-2). They'll get Barkov, Marchand and Markstrom back at some point, but all things considered the Panthers, a Stanley Cup favorite after missing the playoffs last season, are in contention in the super competitive Atlantic Division." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

12. Ottawa Senators (8-5-0)

Total points: 83

Last week: No. 12

"One month in and the Senators' strong start could be attributed to Tim Stutzle being on a tear with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 13 games and Linus Ullmark leading the NHL in save percentage (.945) and goals-against average (1.33; minimum two games). But there's reason to believe it is not sustainable. Ullmark is on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, and the Senators have allowed 14 goals in three games since he went down. The Senators also have among the worst special teams right now, with a 28th-ranked power play (12.7 percent) that has allowed four short-handed goals already this season. Stutzle is a star, but the Senators will need more from their secondary scoring options, health from their goaltending and stronger special-teams play to get back to the playoffs." -- Paul Jannace, managing editor of production

FLA@OTT: Ullmark denies a rebound attempt with a huge glove save

13. Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1)

Total points: 71

Last week: No. 9

"This team has aspirations to win the Stanley Cup. Struggling after opening with two straight wins is not the normal route to doing this and far different from last season, when the Avalanche took the League by storm during the first month. Still, there is no need to panic here. They can score, but they are struggling defensively, especially on the penalty kill. They allowed four power-play goals, in seven attempts, against the Nashville Predators in a 6-2 loss Sunday. If Colorado can get its defense, particularly on the PK, buckled up, it will remain an elite team. If not, it could become a problem." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

14. Seattle Kraken (8-4-1)

Total points: 49

Last week: No. 13

"When I think of the Kraken, I have been trained to think of lower-event games, a four-line approach, a need to limit shots-against because generating consistent offense will be a struggle. I might need to go through a new training session, because everything I think when I think of the Kraken is wrong this season. They're scoring goals. Their power play is a threat, but they're giving up too much. They're leaky. They are allowing too many shots on goal. Their penalty kill is not good enough, but here they are, in third place in the Pacific Division one month into the season. They need to improve defensively and have the puck more, especially in the wake of Jared McCann's lower-body injury that will keep the forward out likely until January. But they still have to manufacture offense while finding a balance with their defending. That will be key to the Kraken's success this season." -- Rosen

15. Washington Capitals (7-4-0)

Total points: 36

Last week: No. 14

"The Capitals had have had a sporadic first month, which coincides with how their schedule was set up with only 11 games so far and just three in the past 11 days. They have played eight of their past nine at home and probably will wish they took better advantage of that when their schedule becomes more road heavy next month. Newcomers Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner have improved their forward depth, as expected. But injuries and illness (Rasmus Sandin is recovering from ACL surgery, Vincent Desharnais is out 4-6 weeks following an appendectomy, Matt Roy missed six games because of a lower-body injury) have tested their defense." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

16. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-6-2)

Total points: 27

Last week: No. 16

"The Maple Leafs' best players have been their best players. That's exactly what this team needs if it's going to make the playoffs after missing last season. Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Kirill Marchenko are producing the way they are expected to produce. Jack Roslovic, Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan have given Toronto solid secondary scoring. The Maple Leafs' special teams have been elite. These are all good signs, except for the fact that Marchenko now is week to week because of a lower-body injury. The hope is he won't be out too long. The struggle has been in net, where Sergei Bobrovsky has not delivered the way the Leafs and he were hoping he would early in the season. Defenseman Darren Raddysh has not found the offensive touch he had last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are holes, no doubt, but as long as Matthews, Nylander and Marchenko, when he gets healthy again, are producing, the Maple Leafs will stay in the race. They'll need a lot more, though, to finish in at least the top five of the Atlantic Division." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: New York Rangers 10, New York Islanders 9

Dropped out from last week: Rangers (No. 8), Islanders (No. 15)

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Utah Mammoth; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. New York Islanders

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Utah Mammoth; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Dallas Stars; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. New Jersey Devils; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Utah Mammoth; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

TOM GULITTI

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Ottawa Senators; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Dallas Stars; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. New York Islanders

PAUL JANNACE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Montreal Canadiens; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Washington Capitals

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Utah Mammoth; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Washington Capitals

JON LANE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Tampa Bay Lightning; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New Jersey Devils; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Boston Bruins; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Washington Capitals; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. New York Islanders; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Seattle Kraken

TRACEY MYERS

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Minnesota Wild; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Ottawa Senators; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. New York Islanders

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Utah Mammoth; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Ottawa Senators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Washington Capitals; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. Florida Panthers; 16. New York Rangers

DAN ROSEN

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Montreal Canadiens; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Utah Mammoth; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Washington Capitals; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Seattle Kraken; 16. Toronto Maple Leafs

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. New Jersey Devils; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Ottawa Senators; 9. Montreal Canadiens; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Utah Mammoth; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Seattle Kraken; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Washington Capitals

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Minnesota Wild; 3. New Jersey Devils; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Montreal Canadiens; 9. Ottawa Senators; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Utah Mammoth; 12. Dallas Stars; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Colorado Avalanche

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Carolina Hurricanes; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Montreal Canadiens; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Ottawa Senators; 10. Utah Mammoth; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. New York Rangers; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. Dallas Stars; 15. Colorado Avalanche; 16. New York Islanders

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