Super 16: Goalies key to success for playoff hopefuls

13. Los Angeles Kings (36-22-11)
Total points: 56
Last week: No. 12
"To say that the Kings goalie tandem has done its job would be an understatement. Cam Talbot and David Rittich have played better than even most fans could have hoped for. At 36, Talbot is enjoying his best season since 2016-17, when he tied for the League lead in wins, and led the NHL in total saves and minutes played. Rittich at 31 is having a career year in his backup role. Both netminders are in the top 10 for GAA and save percentage, and the Kings entered Wednesday with the NHL's best penalty kill and third best overall defense in terms of goals against per game. Los Angeles is arguably the League's best equipped team to handle a goalie injury in the playoffs. Talbot is a workhorse, and Rittich had the experience of carrying the load for two seasons in Calgary. Goaltending should be the least of Kings' worries in the upcoming postseason." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer
14. Vegas Golden Knights (36-25-7)
Total points: 41
Last week: No. 13
"We know Adin Hill can win the Stanley Cup for Vegas, because, well, he did it last year. He played 16 games and started 14 in the playoffs, going 11-4 with a 2.17 GAA, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts. This season, he's 17-10-2 with a 2.65 GAA, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts. If Logan Thompson needs to take over, the Golden Knights should be OK. He's 18-12-5 with a 2.82 GAA, a .904 save percentage and one shutout this season." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
15. Philadelphia Flyers (35-26-8)
Total points: 22
Last week: No. 14
"Samuel Ersson has provided the Flyers a solid backbone as they have pushed for a spot in the playoffs. Being thrust into a No. 1 role as a rookie hasn't seemed to faze him, nor has the odd rough game. His last two starts were the perfect example; after allowing three goals on 12 shots and getting pulled after one period in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on March 14, he made 27 saves in his next start, including several big ones in the third period, in a 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It's not the first time Ersson has rebounded from a poor start with a stellar one, and his poise and short memory have given the players in front of him a high level of confidence. Felix Sandstrom has been inconsistent when given the chance the past few seasons to play in the NHL but has looked better during his most recent recall from the American Hockey League. Ersson, however, will be facing the toughest matchups down the stretch and into the postseason, if the Flyers are able to get there." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
16. Washington Capitals (33-26-9)
Total points: 14
Last week: Unranked
"Charlie Lindgren has taken over the No. 1 goalie job from Darcy Kuemper and has been carrying the load for the Capitals during their surge back into the playoff picture. Heading into Washington's game against Toronto on Wednesday, Lindgren was 6-2-0 with a 1.76 GAA, .940 save percentage and one shutout in March. Kuemper, who is 13-13-3 with a 3.29 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout this season, has been inconsistent, but won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and is still capable of stepping in handling a starting role if needed." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Others receiving points: Minnesota Wild 4, St. Louis Blues 3, Detroit Red Wings 2
Dropped out: New York Islanders (No. 15)
New Amsterdam Game of the Week
Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. In this edition, it's the No. 10 Predators against the No. 1 Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Hulu).
The Predators are red-hot, 13-0-2 in 15 games since a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15. They have wins against the No. 3 Jets, No. 4 Avalanche, No. 13 Kings and No. 14 Golden Knights in the point streak. But the Panthers might very well be the best team in the NHL despite the fact they've lost their past two games, 4-0 to the No. 7 Hurricanes and 5-3 to the No. 12 Lightning. Florida won 4-1 in Nashville on Jan. 22. -- Rosen
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Florida Panthers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Detroit Red Wings
BRIAN COMPTON
1. New York Rangers; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Florida Panthers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
TOM GULITTI
1. Florida Panthers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Washington Capitals
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Florida Panthers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
TRACEY MYERS
1. Boston Bruins; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Detroit Red Wings
BILL PRICE
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
DAN ROSEN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Nashville Predators; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Nashville Predators; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Boston Bruins; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Minnesota Wild
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Boston Bruins; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers