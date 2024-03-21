Super 16: Goalies key to success for playoff hopefuls

Panthers, Bruins, Jets, Rangers among teams with top tandems in weekly rankings

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

It's simple and yet most of the time true to judge a team's success by its goaltending.

If the goalies are playing well, the team is usually finding ways to win even if not at its best. If the goalies are going the other way, losses tend to pile up, coaches get fired and players get traded.

For example, Sergei Bobrovsky has been brilliant this season and so too have the Florida Panthers, who are No. 1 in the Super 16 for the fifth straight week.

The Boston Bruins have two goalies they feel can be their No. 1, and hey, look at that, they're No. 2 this week.

The Winnipeg Jets have maybe the best goalie in the NHL in Connor Hellebuyck. No surprise, they're No. 3.

But New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy was critical this week of the play of Ilya Sorokin. Unsurprisingly, the Islanders have lost four games in a row and fell out of the Super 16 this week after being in at No. 15 last week.

So, goaltending is important. There's really no need to say that because it's obvious, but it is stressed at this time of the season anyway, and that's what we're doing this week in the Super 16, breaking down the goaltending for every ranked team, where it stands now and what the future may hold.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the goalie edition of the Super 16:

1. Florida Panthers (45-19-4)

Total points: 195

Last week: No. 1

"The goaltending tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and backup Anthony Stolarz is one of the best in the business, giving the Panthers a fantastic one-two punch down the stretch and, ultimately, in the playoffs. Each is among the top 15 in goals-against average and save percentage among goalies having played at least 15 games this season. Bobrovsky is 32-14-2 with a 2.35 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and four shutouts in 49 games. Stolarz is 13-5-2 with a 2.02 GAA, .925 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

FLA@DAL: Bobrovsky uses his blocker to keep the score at 3-1

2. Boston Bruins (41-14-15)

Total points: 179

Last week: No. 7

"If there's one spot where I'm not worried about the Bruins, it's in net. Since the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, when Linus Ullmark was a candidate to be traded, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has come on strong with three straight wins. He has allowed four goals on 89 shots in those three games. Paired with Jeremy Swayman, who has a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season, the Bruins have arguably the top tandem in the NHL. But perhaps the best part about their goaltending situation is that it doesn't seem like coach Jim Montgomery will hesitate to switch from one to the other in the playoffs, after last season when he kept Ullmark as the starter through their seven-game series loss to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round. He's learned that with his two goalies, they might just be their strongest together." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

3. Winnipeg Jets (44-19-5)

Total points: 172

Last week: No. 4

"The Jets, in my mind, have the best goalie in the NHL in Connor Hellebuyck. He's going for the triple crown, leading the position in GAA (2.30), save percentage (.923) among qualified goalies (23 games played or more) and is tied for third in wins (32) entering Wednesday. He has the most starts (460) and shutouts (34) since the 2016-17 season and is second in wins (257) in that span, behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (270). If Hellebuyck were to get hurt, the Jets have a more than capable backup in Laurent Brossoit, who has a 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage in 18 starts this season. Oh, and he had five wins in the playoffs and helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup last season." -- David Satriano, staff writer

4. Colorado Avalanche (44-20-5)

Total points: 171

Last week: No. 6

"The Avalanche did not address their goaltending prior to the trade deadline but it might not matter. Are the Avalanche thin in goal behind workhorse Alexandar Georgiev, who has started 53 games? Yes. Justus Annunen has seemingly claimed the backup job and is 5-2-1 in eight games this season with a stellar .926 save percentage, far better than the .902 posted by Georgiev. But none of it may matter as the Avalanche may be one of those rare championship-caliber teams that can outscore its problems. The Avalanche have scored a League-best 256 goals in 69 games. They have nine wins when trailing after the second period, tied for the League lead with the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings. They may simply have too much firepower to be contained." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

5. Vancouver Canucks (43-18-8)

Total points: 164

Last week: No. 2

"The Canucks have the ability to go on a playoff run with Thatcher Demko between the pipes. Demko has been splendid this season. He is among the League leaders in wins (34), shutouts (five), save percentage (.917) for Vancouver, which is in a fierce battle for the Presidents' Trophy as the best regular-season team in the NHL. Casey DeSmith provides insurance (2.83 GAA, .899 save percentage), but it's imperative Demko stays healthy if the Canucks hope to still be playing in June." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

6. New York Rangers (45-20-4)

Total points: 154

Last week: No. 3

"The Rangers have zero concern about their goaltending a month out from the start of the playoffs. Igor Shesterkin has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since Feb. 9, going 10-3-1 with three shutouts, a 2.00 GAA and .938 save percentage in 14 starts. He struggled in January, took a week after the All-Star break to work with goalie coach Benoit Allaire, and has had his game on track since. Overall, he's 29-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage. Jonathan Quick has been an efficient backup and with his playoff experience as a three-time Stanley Cup champion, if anything happened to Shesterkin, the Rangers would not blink if Quick had to carry the mail in the postseason for a while. He is 15-5-2 with a 2.46 GAA and .916 save percentage this season." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

7. Carolina Hurricanes (43-20-6)

Total points: 133

Last week: No. 9

"Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov and veteran Frederik Andersen have rotated starts since Andersen returned from a blood-clotting issue on March 7, so it remains to be seen which will be Carolina's Game 1 starter in the playoffs. It appears likely both will play in the postseason, though. After being a question mark for the Hurricanes earlier in the season, goaltending has become a strength. Kochetkov is 15-6-2 with a 2.02 GAA, .928 save percentage and two shutouts since Dec. 12. Andersen is 4-0-0 with a 1.26 GAA, .949 save percentage and one shutout since returning. Carolina also has Spencer Martin, who is 4-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and .922 save percentage since being claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 19, and veteran Antti Raanta in reserve with Chicago of the American Hockey League." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

8. Dallas Stars (42-19-9)

Total points: 124

Last week: No. 5

"The goaltending situation for the Stars is pretty good, but not as good as it was entering the playoffs last season. Jake Oettinger has been up and down this season and was 25-13-4 with a 3.05 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 43 games (42 starts) entering Wednesday. It's been more of a struggle for Oettinger, who last season was 37-11-11 with a 2.37 GAA, .919 save percentage and five shutouts in 62 games (61 starts). Scott Wedgewood has been solid as a backup, at 15-6-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .902 save percentage in 30 games (26 starts). It's not ideal and the Stars have had a few games in which they've lost leads late. The Stars have been great on the offensive side but need to shore things up defensively entering the postseason, goaltending included." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

NJD@DAL: Oettinger robs Mercer with glove save in 1st period

9. Edmonton Oilers (41-21-4)

Total points: 107

Last week: No. 8

"The best laid goaltending plans did not work out the way the Oilers expected, but they have worked out regardless due to the play of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. By design, Skinner was supposed to tandem with Jack Campbell, who Edmonton signed to a five-year, $25-million contract ($5 million AAV) on July 13, 2022. Campbell struggled to meet expectations, lost the No. 1 job to Skinner and was demoted to Bakersfield of the AHL after just five starts with Edmonton this season. Skinner has been outstanding as the No. 1 goalie with a 30-13-4 record, 2.57 GAA and .908 save percentage. Barring injury, Skinner will be the starter in the playoffs. The reason Campbell is still in the AHL, though, has not been because of Skinner, but instead Pickard. The veteran has a 10-4-0 record with a 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage. He made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. If Skinner gets hurt heading into the playoffs, the Oilers have confidence in Pickard, and if not, Campbell has been playing well in the AHL and is itching to get back in the NHL." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer 

10. Nashville Predators (40-25-4)

Total points: 85

Last week: No. 11

"The Predators playoff hopes are bolstered by their goaltending. Nashville is 13-0-2 since Feb. 17, matching the longest point streak in team history, and in that time, Juuse Saros is 10-0-2 with a 1.91 GAA and .932 save percentage, and Kevin Lankinen is 3-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .934 save percentage. If the Predators get goaltending in the playoffs like they've gotten in the past month-plus, they could be the wild-card team that makes the Cinderella run, just like they did in 2017 and Florida did last season." -- Rosen

11. Toronto Maple Leafs (39-20-9)

Total points: 80

Last week: No. 10

"The Maple Leafs should be feeling better, albeit not great, about their goaltending situation with the re-emergence of Ilya Samsonov in the past two months. Samsonov has played like an effective No. 1 since Jan. 21, going 13-3-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage in 17 games entering Wednesday. He struggled beforehand (5-3-6, 3.88 GAA, .863 save percentage in his first 16 games this season), but if he can continue to deliver quality goaltending for the rest of the regular season, the Maple Leafs should be confident in his ability in the playoffs too. They have Joseph Woll (9-7-1, 2.89, .911) and Martin Jones (11-7-1, 2.71, .907), but right now it is Samsonov's net to lose." -- Rosen

12. Tampa Bay Lightning (37-25-6)

Total points: 62

Last week: No. 16

"Who is going to argue with the Lightning's goaltending? Andrei Vasilevskiy is maybe the best of this generation of goalies. He's a two-time Stanley Cup champion and has played in the Stanley Cup Final four times. He's elite. And he's coming on strong too. Vasilevskiy has been in net for all of the Lightning's four-game winning streak, allowing nine goals on 130 shots for a 2.36 GAA and .931 save percentage along with one shutout. He has a 2.96 GAA and .898 save percentage for the season, but don't let that fool you. He missed the first 20 games with a back injury and took some time to get rolling. He is now. Vasilevskiy is also 65-42 in 110 playoff games with a 2.37 GAA, .921 save percentage and seven shutouts. Jonas Johansson is the backup. The Lightning won't feel as good with him in net if it comes to that, but at least he has experience with 25 games played this season. He is 11-7-5 with a 3.43 GAA and .888 save percentage. But Johansson has not played in an NHL playoff game. The Lightning's hopes come playoff time hinge on Vasilevskiy." -- Rosen

PHI@TBL: Vasilevskiy posts a 25-save shutout

13. Los Angeles Kings (36-22-11)

Total points: 56

Last week: No. 12

"To say that the Kings goalie tandem has done its job would be an understatement. Cam Talbot and David Rittich have played better than even most fans could have hoped for. At 36, Talbot is enjoying his best season since 2016-17, when he tied for the League lead in wins, and led the NHL in total saves and minutes played. Rittich at 31 is having a career year in his backup role. Both netminders are in the top 10 for GAA and save percentage, and the Kings entered Wednesday with the NHL's best penalty kill and third best overall defense in terms of goals against per game. Los Angeles is arguably the League's best equipped team to handle a goalie injury in the playoffs. Talbot is a workhorse, and Rittich had the experience of carrying the load for two seasons in Calgary. Goaltending should be the least of Kings' worries in the upcoming postseason." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

14. Vegas Golden Knights (36-25-7)

Total points: 41

Last week: No. 13

"We know Adin Hill can win the Stanley Cup for Vegas, because, well, he did it last year. He played 16 games and started 14 in the playoffs, going 11-4 with a 2.17 GAA, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts. This season, he's 17-10-2 with a 2.65 GAA, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts. If Logan Thompson needs to take over, the Golden Knights should be OK. He's 18-12-5 with a 2.82 GAA, a .904 save percentage and one shutout this season." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

15. Philadelphia Flyers (35-26-8)

Total points: 22

Last week: No. 14

"Samuel Ersson has provided the Flyers a solid backbone as they have pushed for a spot in the playoffs. Being thrust into a No. 1 role as a rookie hasn't seemed to faze him, nor has the odd rough game. His last two starts were the perfect example; after allowing three goals on 12 shots and getting pulled after one period in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on March 14, he made 27 saves in his next start, including several big ones in the third period, in a 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It's not the first time Ersson has rebounded from a poor start with a stellar one, and his poise and short memory have given the players in front of him a high level of confidence. Felix Sandstrom has been inconsistent when given the chance the past few seasons to play in the NHL but has looked better during his most recent recall from the American Hockey League. Ersson, however, will be facing the toughest matchups down the stretch and into the postseason, if the Flyers are able to get there." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

16. Washington Capitals (33-26-9)

Total points: 14

Last week: Unranked

"Charlie Lindgren has taken over the No. 1 goalie job from Darcy Kuemper and has been carrying the load for the Capitals during their surge back into the playoff picture. Heading into Washington's game against Toronto on Wednesday, Lindgren was 6-2-0 with a 1.76 GAA, .940 save percentage and one shutout in March. Kuemper, who is 13-13-3 with a 3.29 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout this season, has been inconsistent, but won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and is still capable of stepping in handling a starting role if needed." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Others receiving points: Minnesota Wild 4, St. Louis Blues 3, Detroit Red Wings 2

Dropped out: New York Islanders (No. 15)

New Amsterdam Game of the Week

Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. In this edition, it's the No. 10 Predators against the No. 1 Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Hulu).

The Predators are red-hot, 13-0-2 in 15 games since a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 15. They have wins against the No. 3 Jets, No. 4 Avalanche, No. 13 Kings and No. 14 Golden Knights in the point streak. But the Panthers might very well be the best team in the NHL despite the fact they've lost their past two games, 4-0 to the No. 7 Hurricanes and 5-3 to the No. 12 Lightning. Florida won 4-1 in Nashville on Jan. 22. -- Rosen

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Florida Panthers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Detroit Red Wings

BRIAN COMPTON

1. New York Rangers; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Florida Panthers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals

TOM GULITTI

1. Florida Panthers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Washington Capitals

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Florida Panthers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers

TRACEY MYERS

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Detroit Red Wings

BILL PRICE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Philadelphia Flyers

DAN ROSEN

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Nashville Predators; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Nashville Predators; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Vegas Golden Knights

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Minnesota Wild

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Boston Bruins; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers

