Super 16: Goalies key to success for playoff hopefuls

2. Boston Bruins (41-14-15)

Total points: 179

Last week: No. 7

"If there's one spot where I'm not worried about the Bruins, it's in net. Since the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, when Linus Ullmark was a candidate to be traded, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has come on strong with three straight wins. He has allowed four goals on 89 shots in those three games. Paired with Jeremy Swayman, who has a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season, the Bruins have arguably the top tandem in the NHL. But perhaps the best part about their goaltending situation is that it doesn't seem like coach Jim Montgomery will hesitate to switch from one to the other in the playoffs, after last season when he kept Ullmark as the starter through their seven-game series loss to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round. He's learned that with his two goalies, they might just be their strongest together." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

3. Winnipeg Jets (44-19-5)

Total points: 172

Last week: No. 4

"The Jets, in my mind, have the best goalie in the NHL in Connor Hellebuyck. He's going for the triple crown, leading the position in GAA (2.30), save percentage (.923) among qualified goalies (23 games played or more) and is tied for third in wins (32) entering Wednesday. He has the most starts (460) and shutouts (34) since the 2016-17 season and is second in wins (257) in that span, behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (270). If Hellebuyck were to get hurt, the Jets have a more than capable backup in Laurent Brossoit, who has a 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage in 18 starts this season. Oh, and he had five wins in the playoffs and helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup last season." -- David Satriano, staff writer

4. Colorado Avalanche (44-20-5)

Total points: 171

Last week: No. 6

"The Avalanche did not address their goaltending prior to the trade deadline but it might not matter. Are the Avalanche thin in goal behind workhorse Alexandar Georgiev, who has started 53 games? Yes. Justus Annunen has seemingly claimed the backup job and is 5-2-1 in eight games this season with a stellar .926 save percentage, far better than the .902 posted by Georgiev. But none of it may matter as the Avalanche may be one of those rare championship-caliber teams that can outscore its problems. The Avalanche have scored a League-best 256 goals in 69 games. They have nine wins when trailing after the second period, tied for the League lead with the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings. They may simply have too much firepower to be contained." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

5. Vancouver Canucks (43-18-8)

Total points: 164

Last week: No. 2

"The Canucks have the ability to go on a playoff run with Thatcher Demko between the pipes. Demko has been splendid this season. He is among the League leaders in wins (34), shutouts (five), save percentage (.917) for Vancouver, which is in a fierce battle for the Presidents' Trophy as the best regular-season team in the NHL. Casey DeSmith provides insurance (2.83 GAA, .899 save percentage), but it's imperative Demko stays healthy if the Canucks hope to still be playing in June." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

6. New York Rangers (45-20-4)

Total points: 154

Last week: No. 3

"The Rangers have zero concern about their goaltending a month out from the start of the playoffs. Igor Shesterkin has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since Feb. 9, going 10-3-1 with three shutouts, a 2.00 GAA and .938 save percentage in 14 starts. He struggled in January, took a week after the All-Star break to work with goalie coach Benoit Allaire, and has had his game on track since. Overall, he's 29-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage. Jonathan Quick has been an efficient backup and with his playoff experience as a three-time Stanley Cup champion, if anything happened to Shesterkin, the Rangers would not blink if Quick had to carry the mail in the postseason for a while. He is 15-5-2 with a 2.46 GAA and .916 save percentage this season." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

7. Carolina Hurricanes (43-20-6)

Total points: 133

Last week: No. 9

"Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov and veteran Frederik Andersen have rotated starts since Andersen returned from a blood-clotting issue on March 7, so it remains to be seen which will be Carolina's Game 1 starter in the playoffs. It appears likely both will play in the postseason, though. After being a question mark for the Hurricanes earlier in the season, goaltending has become a strength. Kochetkov is 15-6-2 with a 2.02 GAA, .928 save percentage and two shutouts since Dec. 12. Andersen is 4-0-0 with a 1.26 GAA, .949 save percentage and one shutout since returning. Carolina also has Spencer Martin, who is 4-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and .922 save percentage since being claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 19, and veteran Antti Raanta in reserve with Chicago of the American Hockey League." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

8. Dallas Stars (42-19-9)

Total points: 124

Last week: No. 5

"The goaltending situation for the Stars is pretty good, but not as good as it was entering the playoffs last season. Jake Oettinger has been up and down this season and was 25-13-4 with a 3.05 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 43 games (42 starts) entering Wednesday. It's been more of a struggle for Oettinger, who last season was 37-11-11 with a 2.37 GAA, .919 save percentage and five shutouts in 62 games (61 starts). Scott Wedgewood has been solid as a backup, at 15-6-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .902 save percentage in 30 games (26 starts). It's not ideal and the Stars have had a few games in which they've lost leads late. The Stars have been great on the offensive side but need to shore things up defensively entering the postseason, goaltending included." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer