Super 16: Bruins reclaim No. 1; Lightning enter power rankings 

The festivities in Toronto begin in a week, when 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off with a special Thursday night.

There will be 44 players in Toronto who will represent their teams all weekend and compete in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 3.

But could there have been 16 more from the top teams in the League this season?

Absolutely.

It won't happen because the number is 44 players, but included in the NHL.com Super 16, which is below, is one All-Star candidate from almost all the teams in the power rankings this week who did not get the call from the NHL to go to Toronto next week but easily could have.

Why almost? Well, read on to find out.

Who are the candidates? Well, read on to find out.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the maybe, should be, and possibly could be All-Stars edition of the Super 16.