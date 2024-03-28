Super 16: Improvements needed for playoff contenders

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in 23 days and every team ranked in the Super 16 this week is in position to make it.

Some are in better position than others. But they're all in control of their own destiny.

They all want to get there, and they want to feel good about their game when they do. That's why this week in the Super 16, we're talking about areas that each team ranked has to clean up or at the very least, hone in on before the playoffs begin April 20.

The rankings also turned over a bit this week, with the New York Rangers moving up five spots to No. 1 and the Dallas Stars four spots to No. 4, while the Florida Panthers dropped from No. 1 to No. 5, the Boston Bruins plummeted from No. 2 to No. 6, and the Winnipeg Jets went from No. 3 to No. 9.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the repairs that are required edition of the Super 16:

1. New York Rangers (48-20-4)

Total points: 184

Last week: No. 6

"Though they clearly need to have defensemen Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren healthy for the postseason, getting their power play clicking again is their most important goal the final three weeks of the regular season. Since scoring three power-play goals in a 6-5 overtime win in the 2024 Stadium Series against the New York Islanders on Feb. 18, the Rangers are 14th on the power play at 23.5 percent, scoring 12 goals in 51 chances, including 1-for-1 in a wild 6-5 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. They need to score on the power play because at 5-on-5, they are tied for 16th in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins with 147 goals." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief