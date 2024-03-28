Super 16: Improvements needed for playoff contenders

16. Philadelphia Flyers (36-27-10)
"The biggest issue for the Flyers has been finding a consistent level of play in the defensive zone, having allowed four or more goals in five of their past nine. There have been a few factors, including the absence of three of their top six defensemen; Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), with rookies Ronnie Attard and Adam Ginning pressed into duty to replace them, combined with an increase in ice time for the top pair of Travis Sanheim and Cam York. And some of the struggles can be attributed to the competition -- the five games were against the Lightning, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Panthers and Rangers, each of whom ranks in the top 13 in the NHL in goals per game. The good news is the three injured defensemen each have begun skating and are expected to return before the end of the regular season, and their final nine games include just two against teams currently in a playoff position. Rediscovering that consistent level in their own end will make life easier for goalie Samuel Ersson and add fuel to an offense that thrives in transition created by forcing turnovers and killing plays in the defensive zone." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. In this edition, it's the top two teams in the rankings, the No. 1 Rangers against the No. 2 Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, TVAS-D)
It's an East-West matchup, but it's a big test for both teams, a measuring stick game if you will for the visiting Rangers and the host Avalanche. The Rangers became the first team to clinch a playoff berth and get to 100 points when they won 6-5 in overtime against the Flyers on Tuesday. The Avalanche had a nine-game winning streak end in a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. They're both in the running for the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best record in the regular season. And there's the storyline of Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has at least one point in all 35 home games this season. Only Wayne Gretzky had a longer home point streak than MacKinnon. He had a point in all 40 home games with the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89. -- Rosen
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Nashville Predators; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Boston Bruins; 8. Nashville Predators; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
TOM GULITTI
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. New York Rangers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Washington Capitals
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. New York Rangers; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Nashville Predators; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Winnipeg Jets; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
TRACEY MYERS
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Nashville Predators; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
BILL PRICE
1. New York Rangers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Nashville Predators; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Nashville Predators; 7. Boston Bruins; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. St. Louis Blues
DAN ROSEN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Nashville Predators; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Boston Bruins; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Vegas Golden Knights; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Nashville Predators; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. New York Rangers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Nashville Predators; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Philadelphia Flyers