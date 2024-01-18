Super 16: Jets remain No. 1; Red Wings, Penguins enter power rankings 

16. New Jersey Devils (22-17-3)
Total points: 18
Last week: No. 15
"The Devils need Jack Hughes in the lineup. The center has not only been their MVP this season despite missing 10 games with injuries, he's without question their best player too. Hughes, who missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury Wednesday, has 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 32 games. The Devils are 19-11-2 with him in the lineup and 3-6-1 without him after a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He has points in 22 games and at least two points in 12, including nine with at least three." -- Rosen
Others receiving points: Tampa Bay Lightning 15, Seattle Kraken 13, Nashville Predators 8, Washington Capitals 3
Dropped out: Kraken (No. 13), New York Islanders (No. 16)
New Amsterdam Game of the Week
Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. This week, it's the No. 5 Rangers against the No. 13 Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET; MSG2, MSG, KCAL).
The storyline in this game goes beyond the Rangers and Kings and right to goalie Jonathan Quick, who will be making his return to Los Angeles for the first time since the Kings traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1. Quick played 16 seasons with the Kings, winning the Stanley Cup twice (2012 and 2014) and leaving, albeit not on his own terms, as the greatest goalie in their history and a likely Hall of Famer. He should be feted with an emotional video tribute. One day, his No. 32 should rise to the rafters of Crypto.com Arena and potentially the Kings will commission a statue of him outside next to the greats of the franchise. Most important is Quick should start against his former team, the struggling Kings. That alone will be worth watching and, of course, the price of admission. -- Rosen
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Pittsburgh Penguins; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Washington Capitals
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Pittsburgh Penguins; 16. Washington Capitals
TOM GULITTI
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Toronto Maple Leafs; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. Washington Capitals
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Detroit Red Wings
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins
TRACEY MYERS
1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Tampa Bay Lightning; 16. Seattle Kraken
BILL PRICE
1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Toronto Maple Leafs; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Pittsburgh Penguins; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Seattle Kraken; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Vegas Golden Knights
DAN ROSEN
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Dallas Stars; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Pittsburgh Penguins; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. Toronto Maple Leafs; 16. Anaheim Ducks
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Seattle Kraken; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Toronto Maple Leafs; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Pittsburgh Penguins; 16. Detroit Red Wings
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning