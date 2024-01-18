Super 16: Jets remain No. 1; Red Wings, Penguins enter power rankings 

11. Philadelphia Flyers (24-14-6)

Total points: 77

Last week: No. 14

"The Flyers' surprising run to playoff contention includes several players you could mention as their most valuable. Center Sean Couturier has returned to star form after 22 months away because of two back surgeries, and goalie Carter Hart has solidified himself as one of 5-7 best in the NHL at his position. But my vote goes to forward Travis Konecny, who is the engine that drives the offense. He leads the Flyers in goals (21) and points (40), and they control 56.8 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice, best on the team. He's also one of the top threats in the NHL short-handed, with his five goals tied with New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom for the League lead and a big reason Philadelphia has the No. 2 penalty kill in the NHL (86.3 percent), up from 26th last season (74.7 percent). Konecny also has been a consistent producer, going consecutive games without a point once (three from Nov. 22-25) in his past 30. He was chosen as the Flyers' lone representative for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, and he's my pick for their MVP." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

12. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-13-8)

Total points: 57

Last week: No. 8

"Auston Matthews has been the Maple Leafs' most valuable player through the first half and has a chance to win the Hart Trophy again. He was voted NHL MVP in 2021-22, when he led the League in goals for the second straight season and became the first Toronto player to reach 60. This season, he leads the League with 34 goals and is on pace for 66. No one has scored that many since Mario Lemieux scored 69 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

13. Los Angeles Kings (21-12-8)

Total points: 44

Last week: No. 12

"It feels like the least opportune time to have the Kings' MVP discussion with them having lost nine of 10 (1-5-4), but there is a reason Los Angeles is still hanging on to third in the Pacific Division despite the slump. Until this week, the Kings were the top defensive team in the NHL mainly thanks to goalie Cam Talbot, who has been a rock this season. Talbot is 14-11-5 with a 2.43 GAA, .915 save percentage and two shutouts, a darn good stat line for a goalie on a struggling team that has no scorers in the top 40 and has allowed fewer than three goals just once since Dec. 28. It is only fair that the 36-year-old will be the only Kings representative at All-Star Weekend." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

14. Detroit Red Wings (23-16-5)

Total points: 36

Last week: Unranked

"Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings in scoring and he was a key player in helping to get Patrick Kane to sign with Detroit on Nov. 29. DeBrincat has given them a bona fide goal scoring threat, something they were lacking before his arrival in the offseason. That alone has made Detroit a far more dangerous team than it previously was. He has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 44 games. Though DeBrincat cooled after his hot start, he scored nine goals in his first seven games, pushing the Red Wings to a 5-1-1 start. That alone began changing expectations in Detroit. The feeling now is the Red Wings should be a playoff team. That wasn't the case before this season." -- Rosen

15. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6)

Total points: 21

Last week: Unranked

"It's still Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh. The now 36-year-old center leads the Penguins with 26 goals and his 46 points are tied with Jake Guentzel for the team lead. He's on pace for the second 50-goal season of his likely Hall of Fame career 14 years after he scored 51 in 2009-10. Crosby leads all Penguins forwards at plus-19, is second to Guentzel with 20:11 of ice time per game and tied with Jeff Carter for the most game-winning goals (three). He has taken 965 face-offs, the most of any player in the NHL (minimum 400 taken) and 510 more than anyone else on Pittsburgh, winning 59.6 percent of them. There is nothing Crosby can't do. Still." -- Rosen