Super 16: Comparing teams in NHL.com power rankings from preseason expectations

16. Washington Capitals (36-28-10)
Total points: 10
Last week: No. 15
"Before the season, I thought the Capitals could return to playoff contention after missing last season if a lot of things fell into place. Some of those things have, including young forwards such as Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas handling key roles, but others, such as Evgeny Kuznetsov rebounding from a poor season, have not. Still, despite Kuznetsov's personal and off-ice troubles before being traded to the Hurricanes, and Alex Ovechkin scoring eight goals in his first 43 games before rediscovering his scoring touch with 18 goals since then, the Capitals are in position to qualify for the playoffs. Goalie Charlie Lindgren deserves a lot of credit for that, along with the entire team buying into playing a structured game under first-time NHL coach Spencer Carbery." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Others receiving points: Philadelphia Flyers 9, New York Islanders 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Detroit Red Wings 1, Minnesota Wild 1
Dropped out: Flyers (No. 16)
New Amsterdam Game of the Week
Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. In this edition, it's the No. 4 Avalanche against the No. 8 Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT).
They're both in the playoffs, and they won't face each other until the Western Conference Final at the earliest, but this matchup is less about the teams and more about the race for the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer. Nathan MacKinnon has 127 points, three behind Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead. Edmonton's Connor McDavid had 126 points. It's not a head-to-head matchup between McDavid and MacKinnon on Friday night, but that will be the talk of the game, the main storyline. They'll face each other again in Denver on April 18, the last day of the regular season.
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Nashville Predators; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Washington Capitals
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Dallas Stars; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Nashville Predators; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Winnipeg Jets; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Washington Capitals; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Los Angeles Kings
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Washington Capitals
TOM GULITTI
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Washington Capitals
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. New York Rangers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. New York Islanders
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Winnipeg Jets; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Minnesota Wild
TRACEY MYERS
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
BILL PRICE
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Washington Capitals
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Nashville Predators; 8. Vancouver Canucks; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Vegas Golden Knights; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins
DAN ROSEN
1. Dallas Stars; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. New York Rangers; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Vancouver Canucks; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Winnipeg Jets; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins
DAVID SATRIANO
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Vegas Golden Knights; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. New York Islanders
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. New York Rangers; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vancouver Canucks; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Nashville Predators; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Vegas Golden Knights; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Detroit Red Wings