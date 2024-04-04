Super 16: Comparing teams in NHL.com power rankings from preseason expectations

There have been 1,201 games played this season. Suffice it to say, a lot has happened, and a lot still needs to happen to set the field for the Stanley Cup Playoffs that begin April 20.

How we got here might not necessarily mean as much as where we go from here in the 111 games remaining across the final 14 days of the regular season, but where we are now, how does that match up to where we thought we'd be when the season began Oct. 10?

Are expectations being met or exceeded? Does the reality of how a team has played and where it sits in the standings match with the vision you had those many months ago when the Vegas Golden Knights were raising the 2023 Stanley Cup banner to the T-Mobile Arena rafters.

That's what we're analyzing in this week's Super 16, which is again led by the New York Rangers at No. 1, but with the Dallas Stars moving up two spots to be right behind them and the Boston Bruins jumping three spots to No. 3.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is expectation versus reality edition of the Super 16:

1. New York Rangers (51-21-4)

Total points: 185

Last week: No. 1

"Not to pat myself on the back or anything, but I did have the Rangers winning the Stanley Cup in the NHL.com preseason predictions we made in October. But that was because I thought Blake Wheeler would have a big impact on this team, Mika Zibanejad would have a Hart Trophy-type season, and new coach Peter Laviolette would turn this team into a consistent winner. Well, one out of three ain't bad. What I didn't see coming was an incredible season from forward Artemi Panarin, 22-year-old Alexis Lafrenière suddenly showing the talent and skill that made him the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, and Jonathan Quick joining forces with Igor Shesterkin to form arguably the best goaltending tandem in the NHL." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

2. Dallas Stars (48-19-9)

Total points: 180

Last week: No. 4

"I definitely expected the Stars to be near the top of, or leading the Central Division, as the season is coming to a close. I covered most of the Stars' run during the 2023 playoffs, and they had a lot of good things in place en route to advancing to the Western Conference Final. That's continued into this season. From great depth and scoring among their forwards to solid defense and goaltending, the Stars have outstanding balance. They have familiarity, with their core players of forwards Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin, captain Jamie Benn and defenseman Miro Heiskanen having been together for several seasons. The Stars are in a great position to vie for the Stanley Cup this season, and I'm not surprised at all that they're one of the top teams in the League with the playoffs just around the corner." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer