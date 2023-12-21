Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings

2. Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5)

Total points: 183

Last week: No. 1

"Sing it with me: "On the fifth day of Christmas the NHL gave to me … the Vegas Golden Knights!" It doesn't get more festive than this. The Golden Knights already have received the best gifts: the Stanley Cup and fat championship rings. They've got one of the best records in the NHL and will be on the big stage New Year's Day, playing the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park. They don't have Jack Frost, but they do have Jack Eichel leading them in scoring. Talk about a nice list." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

3. Boston Bruins (19-5-6)

Total points: 181

Last week: No. 2

"David Pastrnak, always. Not only does Pastrnak continue to be as joyful a player as there is in the NHL, there are signs that the all-world scorer might just be getting hot. Pastrnak, who donned a red-and-green 'Santa, Baby' sweater on the way to the rink before the Bruins 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, followed up the sweet threads with two goals in the first period. All told, Pastrnak has five goals in his last five games, as he tries to keep pace with League leader Auston Matthews, who has 25. Pastrnak has 19, to go along with 24 assists for 43 points. And if that isn't something to make you feel festive, what is?" -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

4. Los Angeles Kings (18-7-4)

Total points: 169

Last week: No. 4

"Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays; unless you're the Kings. They have just five home wins in 14 games this season (5-6-3) after a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, but they're an NHL-best 13-1-1 on the road. The bad news is their next two games and five of the next six are at Crypto.com Arena. Maybe next season, they can petition to play all of their games away from Tinseltown. Or maybe they'll start winning regularly at home and make that a festive place too." -- David Satriano, staff writer

5. Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2)

Total points: 164

Last week: No. 5

"The Canucks have plenty of reason to be in a festive mood this holiday season. They're challenging the Golden Knights for the lead in the Pacific Division and are playing far better than anyone predicted heading into the season. They have one of the NHL's best defensemen in Quinn Hughes, forward J.T. Miller is having a career year and Elias Pettersson is blossoming into the star many predicted he would be when selected No. 5 by Vancouver in the 2017 NHL Draft. Perhaps the biggest reason for the Canucks to feel festive is the new winning attitude coach Rick Tocchet has brought to the entire organization. Tocchet Hockey is working in Vancouver and the Canucks have a whole new attitude this season, which is translating on the ice." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

6. Dallas Stars (18-8-4)

Total points: 138

Last week: No. 9

"The Stars have a few things to be festive about, but I'm going with Matt Duchene. They signed the forward to a one-year, $3 million contract on July 1, one day after the Nashville Predators bought out the remaining three years of his seven-year, $56 million contract. Duchene has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 29 games, including three points (two goals, one assist) in a 4-3 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Last season, he had 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games. If he keeps it up, he should come close or top those numbers. As much as the Stars are happy to have Duchene, it's probably vice-versa as well. Duchene came into this season with something to prove, and he's showing he's still got it." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

7. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6)

Total points: 122

Last week: No. 7

"What a time to be a Maple Leafs fan. Not only do they get to watch players like William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares on a nightly basis, the NHL All-Star Game will be coming to Toronto in about seven weeks. Sure, the angst of the Trade Deadline, Nylander's contract situation and postseason expectations will follow, but for now, during the holidays, fans should enjoy the players they have and the superstars who will coming to town on Jan. 31." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief