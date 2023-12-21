Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings

Others receiving points: Arizona Coyotes 6, Edmonton Oilers 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Minnesota Wild 1
Dropped out from last week: Oilers (No. 12), Detroit Red Wings (No. 13)
New Amsterdam Game of the Week
Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. This week, it's the No. 2 Golden Knights against the No. 11 Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL, SN).
It'll be a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final when the Golden Knights and Panthers play in South Florida on Saturday. The Golden Knights likely won't be flashing their gigantic Stanley Cup championship rings in the faces of the Panthers, but they will be able to walk into Amerant Bank Arena with a bit of a strut knowing they needed only five games to defeat the Panthers in the Cup Final in June. But the Panthers will want some measure of revenge, so they should be a ready opponent. It's the last game for both teams before the NHL goals on a three-day holiday break starting Sunday, and wouldn't you know they find each other matching up again early in 2024. The Panthers return to Las Vegas, where they lost 9-3 in Game 5 of the Cup Final, to play the Golden Knights on Jan. 4. There they'll see the championship banner. But that's for another day.
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Los Angeles Kings; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Washington Capitals; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Arizona Coyotes
BRIAN COMPTON
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Los Angeles Kings; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Philadelphia Flyers; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Washington Capitals; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. New Jersey Devils
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Los Angeles Kings; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vancouver Canucks; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. New York Islanders; 13. Washington Capitals; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Nashville Predators
TOM GULITTI
1. New York Rangers; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Los Angeles Kings; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. New York Islanders; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Washington Capitals; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Nashville Predators
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Washington Capitals
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. New York Rangers; 2. Los Angeles Kings; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Winnipeg Jets; 7. Vancouver Canucks; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Nashville Predators; 15. Arizona Coyotes; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning
TRACEY MYERS
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Los Angeles Kings; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Philadelphia Flyers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. New York Islanders; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Washington Capitals
BILL PRICE
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Los Angeles Kings; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Philadelphia Flyers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. New York Islanders; 13. Nashville Predators; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Arizona Coyotes
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Los Angeles Kings; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Carolina Hurricanes; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. New York Islanders; 16. Minnesota Wild
DAN ROSEN
1. New York Rangers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Winnipeg Jets; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. New York Islanders; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Florida Panthers; 14. Carolina Hurricanes; 15. Washington Capitals; 16. Arizona Coyotes
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Los Angeles Kings; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Boston Bruins; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Philadelphia Flyers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Nashville Predators; 13. Florida Panthers; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Carolina Hurricanes; 16. Washington Capitals
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. New York Rangers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Los Angeles Kings; 5. Vancouver Canucks; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. New York Islanders; 13. Carolina Hurricanes; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Nashville Predators; 16. Washington Capitals
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Los Angeles Kings; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. New York Islanders; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. Carolina Hurricanes; 14. Nashville Predators; 15. Tampa Bay Lightning; 16. Arizona Coyotes