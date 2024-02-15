Super 16: Trade assets for playoff contenders before Deadline

Voters in power rankings suggest who could be moved

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The New York Rangers are the big movers in the Super 16 power rankings this week, climbing four spots to No. 5 thanks to their five-game winning streak.

They're also expected to be buyers if they can make it work before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. Of course, they're not alone.

Most of the teams ranked below already know they want to be buyers. Some are still torn.

But what tradable assets do they have? Are there players on their current rosters who they would consider trading? Is it just picks and prospects?

Last week, the Super 16 dove into some details about what each ranked team could do in advance of the deadline. This week, the Super 16, again led by the Vancouver Canucks with the Boston Bruins right behind at No. 2, dives into the cost of doing business.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the second trade deadline edition of the Super 16.

1. Vancouver Canucks (36-12-6)

Total points: 206
Last week: No. 1

"The Canucks already used their most tradable NHL player when they sent forward Andrei Kuzmenko to the Calgary Flames in the deal that brought back center Elias Lindholm. They also sent their first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and defense prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo to Calgary. They're loading up, but the Canucks should not mortgage any more of the future such as forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Aatu Raty because they may need them next season. Vancouver has nine pending unrestricted free agents. None should be traded before the deadline, but some won't be back next season. The Canucks also do not have their second-round pick in the 2024 draft. If they're going to make another trade, it could be for picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and beyond." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

2. Boston Bruins (32-11-10)

Total points: 187
Last week: No. 2

"I could say the Bruins' most tradable player is Linus Ullmark, but I don't believe it. I believe that their strength lies in their goaltending and, as they learned last season, should not deviate from the two-headed goalie monster scenario that has been their backbone this season. So, no, not Ullmark. I'd say it's one of their up-and-coming, bottom-six players, like Jakub Lauko or John Beecher, who have low salaries and could be useful pieces elsewhere. But the wild card is Jake DeBrusk, a forward and pending UFA. If the Bruins don't see a way toward a long-term future for a player who has asked the Bruins to be traded and rescinded that request, then DeBrusk might just be their best option on the market, but only if moving him makes them better in another area." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

3. Florida Panthers (34-15-4)

Total points: 169
Last week: No. 6

"Florida could seek secondary scoring or a top-nine forward for the stretch run. If so, defenseman prospect Michael Benning (No. 95, 2020 NHL Draft) would gain a serviceable asset. Benning, considered Florida's top prospect at the position, signed an entry-level contract April 12 after finishing fourth among NCAA defensemen in goals (13) and tied for fifth in points (34) in 39 games at the University of Denver last season. He is with Charlotte of the American Hockey League this season and expected to make the jump to the NHL in 2024-25, so any team not in the Stanley Cup Playoff picture could be willing to mortgage the present for big piece of the future." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

4. Dallas Stars (33-14-6)

Total points: 164
Last week: No. 4

"The Stars have depth at forward and are looking to add on defense to help their strong top pair of Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen. The problem is there aren't many players they can or want to part with. Their most tradable player is fourth-line forward Craig Smith. The 34-year-old, who signed as a free agent July 1, has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 48 games. The asterisk is that Smith would have to be part of a package deal, likely with a high draft pick or two if the Stars want a strong defenseman to add to their repertoire. It might be a price worth paying if it gives them a better chance at the Stanley Cup this season." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

5. New York Rangers (34-16-3)

Total points: 150
Last week: No. 9

"The rumor mill has been swirling around forward Kaapo Kakko for a few weeks now and it makes sense. The Rangers need some depth scoring with only six of their forwards having double-digit goals. Kakko, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, doesn't have double-digit points (eight; five goals, three assists in 32 games). His age (23) and size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds, and the fact that he's a pending restricted free agent make him attractive to teams. If the Rangers are going to bring in some veterans to try to win a wide-open Eastern Conference, I could certainly see them using Kakko as trade chip." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

6. Colorado Avalanche (33-17-4)

Total points: 139
Last week: No. 3

"The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and were one of the best regular-season teams last season. They are elite again with arguably the best forward in the League, Nathan MacKinnon, and the best defenseman, Cale Makar. They have to believe they can win again, but they know they need a backup goalie and bottom-six forward depth. Defenseman Samuel Girard gets them all of that if he were to be dangled. Who wouldn't want a 25-year-old defenseman entering his prime, one capable of scoring 50 points a season in a bigger role? The Avalanche love Girard but it is the one area they have depth with Makar, Devon Toews and the rapidly developing Bowen Byram." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

7. Edmonton Oilers (31-17-1)

Total points: 128
Last week: No. 5

"The Oilers are expected to be buyers with a team worthy of contending for the Stanley Cup. There were many deficiencies when they started 2-9-1, yet they've turned it around under coach Kris Knoblauch and his assistant, Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey. The Oilers have some young assets to trade in defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Raphael Lavoie, who are playing for Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Edmonton would likely be willing to sacrifice one or both prospects for a veteran NHL depth forward and an experienced defenseman. If teams are looking for a quality roster player, then forward Warren Foegele could be expendable as someone due to become a UFA." -- \Derek Van Diest, staff writer \

8. Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6)

Total points: 119
Last week: No. 8

"The Golden Knights are thinking repeat and for good reason. When healthy, they may still be the best-built team in the NHL with their power, skill, size on the back end and goaltending. If they're going to add, it could be in their middle-six forward group, likely on the wing. They're trying to win now and that could make players like defenseman Kaedan Korczak and forward Brendan Brisson expendable. Korczak is 23 years old, has played 26 games this season (nine points; one goal, eight assists) and is an intriguing puck-moving defenseman. Brisson, 22, the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games. Like Korczak, the future could be bright for Brisson, but if the Golden Knights think they can get a player who can help them more now, they'll do it. Then again, they may not feel the need to do it." -- Rosen

9. Winnipeg Jets (32-14-5)

Total points: 118
Last week: No. 7

"The Jets have only used eight defenseman this season and six have played at least 44 games, so they might want to add depth at that position. They would likely have to trade a forward and are able to since they recently acquired Sean Monahan and only gave up draft picks. A bottom-six forward like Mason Appleton could be the odd man out in such a trade." -- David Satriano, staff writer

10. Carolina Hurricanes (30-17-5)

Total points: 98
Last week: No. 10

"The Hurricanes are all in on winning this season, so they should be more interested in adding to their lineup than subtracting anyone, but their first-round pick in the 2024 draft or other picks would likely be part of a trade for a rental forward. Although Carolina probably doesn't want to part with forward prospect Vasily Ponomarev, who made his NHL debut Jan. 5, the 21-year-old might be available in a non-rental deal." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-20-5)

Total points: 69
Last week: No. 11

"The Lightning are in a tough spot. They have space under the NHL salary cap to add with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on long-term injured reserve and unlikely to return this season, but they may be short on valuable assets to trade to upgrade their bottom-six forward group and their blue line. They neither have their first- and second-round picks in 2024 nor their first-round pick in 2025. They're not ready to sell to try to recoup some of the assets they've traded. So instead, they may be looking at moving a prospect or two along with the potential of an NHL player (Haydn Fleury, Austin Watson, Alex Barré-Boulet?). Isaac Howard is arguably the Lightning's best prospect. The forward is playing at Michigan State, where he has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 28 games this season. He might be on the table if the Lightning believe they can make another run this season. Jack Thompson is another prospect to consider. He's a right-shot defenseman with offensive upside and power-play potential playing for Syracuse in the AHL." -- Rosen

12. Philadelphia Flyers (29-19-6)

Total points: 63
Last week: No. 14

"Sean Walker has been a steady presence on the Flyers' second defense pair with Nick Seeler for most of the season, but he became their biggest trade chip when the Flyers acquired defenseman Jamie Drysdale from the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 8. Walker is an offensive-minded, right-shot defenseman, just like Drysdale, and his 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 54 games has the 29-year-old on pace to shatter his previous NHL high of 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 70 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20. But Walker in the last season of his contract, and because of his age might not be in the Flyers' future plans. Since Drysdale's arrival, the Flyers have played most games with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Coach John Tortorella has been open about a preference to use a more traditional lineup with 12 forwards, and moving Walker could be the path to get there. A long-term commitment could block the arrival of some top defense prospects, among them Ronnie Attard, Helge Grans and Oliver Bonk. Though it would be tough to break up the most consistent pair on a team contending for a playoff spot, if an offer comes in for Walker, the Flyers surely will listen." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

13. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-16-8)

Total points: 60
Last week: No. 12

"He's 22, and it's always difficult to move young talent, but would the Maple Leafs be willing to move someone like forward Nicholas Robertson in order to acquire some help either on defense or in goal? There's certainly no shortage of talent up front in Toronto, but it's hard to ignore the questions it has in its own end. It is something general manager Brad Treliving will have to consider over the next few weeks, if he can make everything work with the salary cap." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

14. Detroit Red Wings (27-19-6)

Total points: 45
Last week: No. 13

"Jonatan Berggren might be the best the Red Wings have to offer, if they don't want to give up anyone off the NHL roster. The 23-year-old forward leads Grand Rapids of the AHL with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 34 games and can become a restricted free agent after the season. He played 67 games for Detroit last season but has played only nine in the NHL this season. The key questions: Does a spot open for Berggren in Detroit next season, with Christian Fischer, Patrick Kane, David Perron and Daniel Sprong on expiring contracts? What could the Red Wings receive in return?" -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

15. St. Louis Blues (28-22-2)

Total points: 18
Last week: No. 16

"The Blues hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference, which in theory should make them a buyer, but does buying in this market make them a contender when ahead of them are powerhouse teams like the Stars, Avalanche, Jets, Canucks, Golden Knights and Oilers? It's the question they have to answer. St. Louis started a retool last season, trading forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko in advance of the deadline. It could try that again this season by moving pending UFAs like defenseman Marco Scandella and forward Kasperi Kapanen, or even forward Pavel Buchnevich, who has one season left on his contract after 2023-24. Those players likely aren't in play if the Blues envision themselves as buyers. If that is what they want to do, they can look to their five picks in the first three rounds of the 2024 draft, two acquired in trades involving O'Reilly and Tarasenko last season. It really comes down to what the Blues believe they are this season and what they think of their chances." -- Rosen

16. New Jersey Devils (27-21-4)

Total points: 17
Last week: Unranked

"The Devils are in the wild-card race in the East and could be in the market for a top-end defenseman and No. 1 goalie. It makes me wonder what it could or would cost them to get goalie Jacob Markstrom AND defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames? That would be the biggest blockbuster of this deadline season, but it would cost the Devils big because Markstrom is signed for two more seasons after this one. Hanifin is a pending UFA, but any team that acquires the 27-year-old would likely want to try their best to re-sign him. The Devils could treat him similarly to how they treated Timo Meier when they got him from the San Jose Sharks last season. They let him play and signed him to an eight-year contract in the offseason. You'd have to think a first-round pick, maybe goalies Akira Schmid or Nico Daws, and possibly forwards Alexander Holtz or Dawson Mercer would have to be included in the trade if New Jersey is going to get Markstrom and Hanifin. It's just a thought, but the Devils like to think big and act bigger." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Los Angeles Kings 13, New York Islanders 4, Nashville Predators 1

Dropped out: Kings (No. 15)

New Amsterdam Game of the Week

Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. Next week, it's the No. 12 Flyers against the No. 16 Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

The Devils and Flyers take it outdoors for the first of two Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. The No. 5 Rangers and Islanders play Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). It's a huge game between the Devils and Flyers, though. The Devils, winners of two in a row, are trying to climb the standings into a playoff position. The Flyers, winners of four straight, are trying to secure their spot as at least the third-place team in the Metropolitan Division. It's a big four-point game between the two ranked teams. -- Rosen

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. St. Louis Blues

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Winnipeg Jets; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Tampa Bay Lightning; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Los Angeles Kings

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. New York Rangers; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Los Angeles Kings

TOM GULITTI

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. New Jersey Devils

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Philadelphia Flyers; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Detroit Red Wings

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Los Angeles Kings

TRACEY MYERS

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. New York Rangers; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Los Angeles Kings

BILL PRICE

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Tampa Bay Lightning

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Edmonton Oilers; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Vancouver Canucks; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. New York Rangers; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. New York Islanders; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Nashville Predators

DAN ROSEN

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Boston Bruins; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Philadelphia Flyers; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. St. Louis Blues

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Toronto Maple Leafs; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. St. Louis Blues

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Winnipeg Jets; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. New Jersey Devils

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. New York Rangers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Winnipeg Jets; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Philadelphia Flyers; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Toronto Maple Leafs; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. New Jersey Devils

