Super 16: Trade assets for playoff contenders before Deadline

The New York Rangers are the big movers in the Super 16 power rankings this week, climbing four spots to No. 5 thanks to their five-game winning streak.

They're also expected to be buyers if they can make it work before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. Of course, they're not alone.

Most of the teams ranked below already know they want to be buyers. Some are still torn.

But what tradable assets do they have? Are there players on their current rosters who they would consider trading? Is it just picks and prospects?

Last week, the Super 16 dove into some details about what each ranked team could do in advance of the deadline. This week, the Super 16, again led by the Vancouver Canucks with the Boston Bruins right behind at No. 2, dives into the cost of doing business.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the second trade deadline edition of the Super 16.

1. Vancouver Canucks (36-12-6)

Total points: 206

Last week: No. 1

"The Canucks already used their most tradable NHL player when they sent forward Andrei Kuzmenko to the Calgary Flames in the deal that brought back center Elias Lindholm. They also sent their first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and defense prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo to Calgary. They're loading up, but the Canucks should not mortgage any more of the future such as forwards Vasily Podkolzin and Aatu Raty because they may need them next season. Vancouver has nine pending unrestricted free agents. None should be traded before the deadline, but some won't be back next season. The Canucks also do not have their second-round pick in the 2024 draft. If they're going to make another trade, it could be for picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and beyond." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

2. Boston Bruins (32-11-10)

Total points: 187

Last week: No. 2

"I could say the Bruins' most tradable player is Linus Ullmark, but I don't believe it. I believe that their strength lies in their goaltending and, as they learned last season, should not deviate from the two-headed goalie monster scenario that has been their backbone this season. So, no, not Ullmark. I'd say it's one of their up-and-coming, bottom-six players, like Jakub Lauko or John Beecher, who have low salaries and could be useful pieces elsewhere. But the wild card is Jake DeBrusk, a forward and pending UFA. If the Bruins don't see a way toward a long-term future for a player who has asked the Bruins to be traded and rescinded that request, then DeBrusk might just be their best option on the market, but only if moving him makes them better in another area." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

3. Florida Panthers (34-15-4)

Total points: 169

Last week: No. 6

"Florida could seek secondary scoring or a top-nine forward for the stretch run. If so, defenseman prospect Michael Benning (No. 95, 2020 NHL Draft) would gain a serviceable asset. Benning, considered Florida's top prospect at the position, signed an entry-level contract April 12 after finishing fourth among NCAA defensemen in goals (13) and tied for fifth in points (34) in 39 games at the University of Denver last season. He is with Charlotte of the American Hockey League this season and expected to make the jump to the NHL in 2024-25, so any team not in the Stanley Cup Playoff picture could be willing to mortgage the present for big piece of the future." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

4. Dallas Stars (33-14-6)

Total points: 164

Last week: No. 4

"The Stars have depth at forward and are looking to add on defense to help their strong top pair of Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen. The problem is there aren't many players they can or want to part with. Their most tradable player is fourth-line forward Craig Smith. The 34-year-old, who signed as a free agent July 1, has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 48 games. The asterisk is that Smith would have to be part of a package deal, likely with a high draft pick or two if the Stars want a strong defenseman to add to their repertoire. It might be a price worth paying if it gives them a better chance at the Stanley Cup this season." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

5. New York Rangers (34-16-3)

Total points: 150

Last week: No. 9

"The rumor mill has been swirling around forward Kaapo Kakko for a few weeks now and it makes sense. The Rangers need some depth scoring with only six of their forwards having double-digit goals. Kakko, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, doesn't have double-digit points (eight; five goals, three assists in 32 games). His age (23) and size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds, and the fact that he's a pending restricted free agent make him attractive to teams. If the Rangers are going to bring in some veterans to try to win a wide-open Eastern Conference, I could certainly see them using Kakko as trade chip." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief