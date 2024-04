Super 16: Under-the-radar Conn Smythe Trophy candidates

The field for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set with 16 teams all thinking they can do it, they can go on a run and they will be the last team standing at least two months from today.

And they're all ranked this week in the final Super 16 of the season.

They all have star power. They all have depth. And they all have under-the-radar candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

Segue. Segue. Segue.

Yes, that's the theme for this final edition of the Super 16 power rankings this season: The top under-the-radar Conn Smythe Trophy candidate for each team.

We're not talking about a fourth line forward or third-pair defenseman. The players chosen are all impact players, top six forwards, top pair defensemen, even one No. 1 goalie, but they're not the obvious choices on each team, and that was the purpose of the exercise.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the "They could win the Conn Smythe Trophy too" edition of the Super 16:

1. New York Rangers (55-23-4)

Total points: 202

Last week: No. 1

"Don't be surprised if defenseman Adam Fox wins the Conn Smythe should the Rangers take the Cup. He doesn't have the flair of forward Artemi Panarin or goalie Igor Shesterkin and may not be an emotional leader like forwards Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider, but he is certainly their most valuable player. He runs the power play, he scores, and he is their top defenseman. And wouldn't it be fitting that, 30 years after United States-born defenseman Brian Leetch won the Conn Smythe, another one wins it again for the Rangers?" -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief