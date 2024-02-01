Super 16: Bruins still No. 1; Oilers continue to climb

12. Toronto Maple Leafs (25-14-8)
Total points: 64
Last week: No. 13
"The Maple Leafs really need to figure out their goaltending situation. Ilya Samsonov won three straight games before the All-Star break, allowing a total of three goals in those games. But this is a goalie who was put on waivers Dec. 31 after allowing 21 goals in his previous four starts. Does Toronto stick with him and Martin Jones as its tandem for the stretch run and the postseason, hoping his play since being recalled continues, or does it see if it can bring in a proven, veteran goalie?" -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief
13. Detroit Red Wings (26-18-6)
Total points: 52
Last week: No. 15
"They need to keep the pedal down in the Motor City. The Red Wings have been on a roll lately and put themselves in a playoff spot, but they were on a roll and in a playoff spot in February last season before stumbling, selling at the Trade Deadline and fading down the stretch. This is a better, deeper team, but they can't take anything for granted as they try to end their seven-season playoff drought. Captain Dylan Larkin said although the All-Star break will be good for rest, he'd love to just keep it going. The Red Wings will have to rev it up again when the break is over and keep the pedal down." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
14. St. Louis Blues (26-21-2)
Total points: 39
Last week: Unranked
"The Blues had their five-game winning streak end in a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. They're off until Feb. 10, when they start a stretch of three road games in four days against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Maple Leafs. They played their way back into the race but staying in it instead of reverting back to the .500 team they were before the five-game winning streak will be the challenge. One way to do that is to marry the defense they've been playing with an aggressive 5-on-5 offensive attack. St. Louis was held to 21 shots on goal against Columbus and is averaging 24.6 shots on goal per game in the past six. Keeping the puck out of the net is obviously critical, but the Blues have to turn their strong defense into better offense at even strength so they’re not so reliant on a streaky power play. Do that and they may just be able to stay in the race, but I still think it's a longshot." -- Rosen
15. Los Angeles Kings (23-15-10)
Total points: 18
Last week: No. 14
"The break couldn't come at a better time for the Kings, who have been in an identity crisis for the better part of two months. They were 16-4-4 after losing 3-2 in overtime at the New York Islanders on Dec. 9, ending their NHL-record 11-game road winning streak to start the season. Los Angeles is 7-11-6 since, including 4-6-3 on the road, after its 4-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. The Kings are under .500 at home (8-9-6). Who are they? They're supposed to be a team that defends well, protects the front of the net, insulates its goalies, and generates its offense in transition off its defense. Instead, Los Angeles has done none of that of late and, worse yet, there appears to be some in-fighting and a lot of questions about coach Todd McLellan's job security. The noise will quiet down during the break. That's good for the Kings. They need a reboot when they come back, because that team that was 16-4-4 is still in the room, hiding somewhere." -- Rosen
16. Philadelphia Flyers (25-19-6)
Total points: 15
Last week: No. 12
"The Flyers are built to win with strong defense and timely scoring, but lately they've been getting neither. In the past 20 games, they're averaging 2.80 goals per game and allowing 3.35, and their record is 8-9-3. It's a far cry from 17-10-3 start to the season, when they averaged 2.90 goals per game and allowed 2.63. Offensively, getting a healthy Owen Tippett back will help; the forward had six goals in six games prior to sustaining a lower-body injury against the Avalanche on Jan. 20. He's targeting Feb. 6, Philadelphia’s first game after the break. It needs more from forward Travis Konecny, who leads them with 22 goals but has one in his past 11 games. Tightening up defensively is a must, especially in battles near the front of the net, where the Flyers suddenly look vulnerable." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
Others receiving points: Nashville Predators 10, Pittsburgh Penguins 7, New Jersey Devils 4, New York Islanders 4, Seattle Kraken 1
Dropped out: Devils (No. 16)
New Amsterdam Game of the Week
Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. Next week, it's the No. 4 Oilers against the No. 9 Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS).
The Oilers can tie the NHL record for longest winning streak in a season when they play the Golden Knights. Edmonton has won 16 straight games. The Penguins won 17 in a row during the 1992-93 season (March 9-April 10). Vegas entered the break after going 2-1-1 on a four-game road trip. The Golden Knights are still ahead of the Oilers in the Pacific Division, but the gap has narrowed to five points and Edmonton has five games in hand.
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM
