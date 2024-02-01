Super 16: Bruins still No. 1; Oilers continue to climb

The arrival of the NHL All-Star break comes at a good time for some teams ranked in this week's edition of the Super 16, a bad time for others, and for a few there's probably no feeling one way or another because confidence is high regardless of how they've been playing.

This week, we analyze what each ranked team needs to do coming out of the break following NHL All-Star Weekend, which begins Thursday in Toronto and runs through the Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Do they have to stay the course as they have all season (Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars)? Do they need to figure out what's been going wrong of late (New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers)? Or do they need to come back and quickly grab a hold of what's gone so right in the past week or longer (Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues)?

The break is here. It's a time to celebrate the game in Toronto while many around the League take a vacation to get away from it all before they have to answer those questions.

Oh, and by the way, take a look at how close the rankings are this week. One voting point separates the Bruins at No. 1 from the Canucks at No. 2.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the “What they need to do coming out of the All-Star break" edition of the Super 16.

1. Boston Bruins (31-9-9)

Total points: 196

Last week: No. 1

"Don't lose momentum. Starting at the end of a West Coast trip that saw the Bruins go to overtime or the shootout and lose three consecutive games, the Bruins have been on a roll. It began in the final game of that trip, a 4-3 overtime win against the Blues, which pushed Boston to win seven of its next eight games, outscoring opponents 36-17. And that wasn't against middling competition; the Bruins have defeated the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers in that stretch. So, after a week away from hockey, the best thing the Bruins can do is pick up where they left off -- and maybe for general manager Don Sweeney to start working the phones to pick up a missing piece or two." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

2. Vancouver Canucks (33-11-5)

Total points: 195

Last week: No. 2

"The Canucks are heading into the All-Star break with an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) after closing out the first half by rallying for a 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Quinn Hughes leads the NHL in scoring (62 points; 12 goals, 50 assists) among defensemen, and the entire League in plus/minus (plus-34). Forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are among the top scorers in the League, and Thatcher Demko is certainly in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy as one of the top goalies. If their penalty kill improves over the next two months (80.0 percent), which it should with the addition of Elias Lindholm, look out." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

3. Colorado Avalanche (32-14-3)

Total points: 179

Last week: No. 4

"The Avalanche are playing to a high standard, and it's been necessary to keep pace with the top teams in the League. But they have to find a way to rest their big guys; forwards Mikko Rantanen (23:07) and Nathan MacKinnon (22:59) are first and second in the League in average time on ice among forwards. Defenseman Cale Makar is playing close to 25 minutes per game, and goalie Alexandar Georgiev has made an NHL-high 40 starts. An emphasis should be placed on finding a way to get some easy nights for these top players in the run-up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

4. Edmonton Oilers (29-15-1)

Total points: 164

Last week: No. 5

"The Oilers are the hottest team in the NHL entering All-Star Weekend, but can they be considered the best since they have not faced the Canucks, Bruins, Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets or Vegas Golden Knights during their 16-game winning streak? Edmonton has an opportunity to tie the NHL record of 17 straight wins when it travels to face Vegas on Tuesday. A win would go a long way to answering the question raised above. Winning streaks aside, however, the Oilers have a bigger goal in mind. To win the Stanley Cup, they will need to add prior to the Trade Deadline (March 8), likely for a top-six forward and depth defenseman. Depth wins championships, and a team can never have enough of it during a playoff run." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer