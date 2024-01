Super 16: Jets, Canucks climb to top; Kraken, Devils enter power rankings

The Winnipeg Jets already have goalie Connor Hellebuyck going to Toronto for 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend from Feb. 1-3.

With the way the Jets are playing, they deserve at least one more player to join him.

Winnipeg is the new No. 1 team in the NHL.com Super 16 power rankings this week, moving up from No. 4 last week. The Jets have won seven straight games and have points in 13 in a row (11-0-2). They have not allowed more than three goals in a game in 30 straight games.

Who could join Hellebuyck at All-Star Weekend? Great question. We decided to answer that this week.

Fans are in the process of selecting the final 12 players (eight skaters, four goalies) to attend All-Star Weekend through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual. Fans can vote at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App.

The Super 16 this week offers a guide for fans in their voting process, with the writers and editors who vote on the power rankings each week providing a single choice for each of the 16 teams ranked this week.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the All-Star Fan Vote version of the Super 16.

1. Winnipeg Jets (27-9-4)

Total points: 204

Last week: No. 4

"When I was tasked to write about the Jets last week, I had them ranked fifth. They were 16-4-2 in their past 22 games and hadn't allowed more than three goals in 26 consecutive games. They've since gone 4-0-0 as part of a seven-game winning streak while allowing a total of four goals, so I have them at No. 1. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck was deservedly chosen for the All-Star Game and has several teammates who should join him. If I had to pick one, it would be forward Mark Scheifele. He scored 42 goals last season but wasn't an All-Star. Well, he has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 40 games this season and should book his flight to Toronto now." -- David Satriano, staff writer