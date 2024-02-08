Super 16: Trade Deadline needs for playoff contenders

Canucks, Bruins, Rangers among teams expected to bolster roster over next few weeks

The Vancouver Canucks were one point away from being the unanimous No. 1 in this week's Super 16 power rankings.

Fittingly, the Canucks were also the first team to make a big splash in what we can now call 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Season by acquiring center Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames eight days ago.

The Winnipeg Jets followed by acquiring center Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens two days later. The Jets dropped in the Super 16 to No. 7 this week after being No. 6 last week, down from No. 3 two weeks ago and No. 1 three weeks ago.

The trade deadline is exactly one month away, on March 8 at 3 p.m. ET, and all 16 teams in the rankings this week are or should be hard at work already trying to figure out what they can do or what more they can still do to fill needs and bolster for a Stanley Cup run.

The good thing is our staff of writers and Super 16 voters already has it figured out for the general managers, or at least has a cheat sheet for them.

That's what this week's Super 16 is all about, the rankings and the needs.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the "First trade deadline edition" of the Super 16.

1. Vancouver Canucks (34-11-5)

Total points: 207
Last week: No. 2

"The trade deadline is a month from today, but the Canucks may already be the big winners, acquiring Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames last week and then watching him score twice in his debut Tuesday, a 3-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. A Canucks team that was already tops in the NHL got even better. Now, with a Stanley Cup run a real possibility, what's next? Do they go back to Calgary and try to land defenseman Chris Tanev, or add some veteran scoring presence in forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators? We all know team president Jim Rutherford likes to make things happen at the deadline, so I would expect at least one more big move." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

2. Boston Bruins (31-10-9)

Total points: 189
Last week: No. 1

"Unlike many teams in the NHL, the Bruins are set at arguably the most important position: goalie. Their defense is more than solid too, especially once they get a little healthier. Where they could use some help is on offense. I was talking to someone in an opposing front office recently and he described their team as having three second lines and a fourth line. I can't say he was wrong. So, with a little boost -- preferably at the center position, but a wing would help as well -- they could be in business to try to capture the Stanley Cup that eluded them last season." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

3. Colorado Avalanche (32-15-4)

Total points: 162
Last week: No. 3

"Alexandar Georgiev is an elite goalie. Heck, he is tied for the League lead in victories (27) with Vancouver's Thatcher Demko and is fresh off a stint in the NHL All-Star Game. But he has played in a League-high 42 games, two more than Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators. He is on pace to play even more than the 62 games he appeared in last season when the Avalanche went out in the first round. Georgiev needs help and the Avalanche need a veteran insurance policy. Every team that made it past the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, except the Seattle Kraken, started multiple goalies in the postseason. It's not a luxury to have a dependable backup; it's a necessity." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

4. Dallas Stars (31-14-6)

Total points: 159
Last week: No. 7

"The Stars are in pretty good shape, extending their winning streak to four games coming out of the All-Star break. What do they need? I'd say a depth defenseman. Miro Heiskanen continues to be one of the top defensemen in the NHL, and Thomas Harley has developed into a great partner for him. But a little depth never hurts. The Stars are allowing 3.02 goals per game this season (13th in the NHL entering Wednesday), a jump from last season when they finished third in that category (2.62). Getting a little more depth on defense is probably on a lot of teams' wish lists, but it could definitely help the Stars in a tightly contested Central Division during the stretch run." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

5. Edmonton Oilers (29-16-1)

Total points: 158
Last week: No. 4

"The winning streak came to an end at 16 games, one off the NHL record, with a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. While the streak was fun while it lasted, the goal for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers is winning the Stanley Cup. Heading towards the deadline on March 8, the Oilers do not seem to be as in great a need as they were at the beginning of the season when they got off to a 2-9-1 start and fell to the bottom of the NHL standings. Their goaltending has come around with Stuart Skinner taking over the undisputed No. 1 role and their defense are playing a lot better. A championship team, however, can never have enough quality defensemen and that is an area Oilers general manager Ken Holland may look to improve prior to the deadline. Another depth forward might also help, but with the addition of free agent Corey Perry, the Oilers are unlikely to pay a high price for one. Once Perry gets back up to speed, he may provide all the depth Edmonton was lacking up front." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

6. Florida Panthers (31-15-4)

Total points: 143
Last week: No. 5

"The Panthers begin the unofficial second half of the season following the All-Star break in decent shape, five points behind the Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division. Their odds of qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a fifth straight season are good so I can't imagine a serious roster change on the horizon. If anything, perhaps general manager Bill Zito will seek depth scoring beyond Sam Reinhart (37 goals), Carter Verhaeghe (25 goals), Matthew Tkachuk (16 goals), Sam Bennett (11 goals) and Aleksander Barkov (11 goals). The good news is Nick Cousins returned to the lineup in a 2-1 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The 30-year-old forward had missed the previous 12 games after sustaining a concussion in a 4-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 2." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

7. Winnipeg Jets (30-13-5)

Total points: 132
Last week: No. 6

"Despite a four-game losing streak (0-3-1), the Jets are in a great spot to finish no worse than third in the Central Division. Winnipeg is the top defensive team in the NHL by a good margin thanks to arguably the League's best goalie duo of Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit. With the Feb. 2 addition of Sean Monahan, a three-time 30-goal scorer from the Montreal Canadiens, the Jets' forward lines also appear stacked. The only finishing touch that could make sense for this playoff-ready roster is a top-four defenseman to complement Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, and Neal Pionk. But those are a pricey commodity at the deadline, and Winnipeg's need is by no means critical. So it wouldn't surprise me if GM Kevin Cheveldayoff chose to stand pat." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

8. Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-6)

Total points: 119
Last week: No. 9

"The Golden Knights need their own players back healthy and in the lineup to give them the best chance to set up for a repeat run at the Stanley Cup. Jack Eichel has missed nine games after having lower-body surgery. Shea Theodore has missed 31 recovering from upper-body surgery. William Carrier has missed 12 games with an upper-body injury. Pavel Dorofeyev has missed two games with an upper-body injury. The Golden Knights are planning to get them all back, just like they got William Karlsson back Tuesday after he missed 12 games with a lower-body injury. Before they can think of trades and trying to maneuver around the salary cap, the Golden Knights have to get healthy. When healthy, they're good enough to win the Stanley Cup." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

9. New York Rangers (32-16-3)

Total points: 117
Last week: No. 10

"Take your pick, a first-line right wing or a third-line center? How about both? The Rangers need both to bolster their depth for a Cup run this season. They haven't found anybody who can regularly play and contribute on the top line with center Mika Zibanejad and left wing Chris Kreider. The hope would be to find someone in that spot who will also make Zibanejad and Kreider better. That hasn't happened with Blake Wheeler or Kaapo Kakko, the two players who have played in that spot the most. They need to replace center Filip Chytil, who is out for the season with an upper-body injury that is most likely a concussion, although the team hasn't confirmed that. One theory is the Rangers talking to the Anaheim Ducks about center Adam Henrique, a pending unrestricted free agent, and right wing Frank Vatrano, who has one year left on his contract after this season. They could fill both needs with one trade, but at what price? One thing that seems like a lock, the Rangers aren't going to be quiet before the deadline." -- Rosen

10. Carolina Hurricanes (28-16-5)

Total points: 95
Last week: No. 8

"The Hurricanes' biggest need heading into the trade deadline is the same as in the playoffs last season -- scoring depth at forward. Carolina produced enough to get through the first two rounds of the playoffs last season without Andrei Svechnikov, who was sidelined with a torn ACL, but its offense dried up in the Eastern Conference Final against the Panthers when it scored six total goals in being swept in four one-goal games. Svechnikov is back (though he's currently working his way back from an upper-body injury), but another scoring wing that can play in the top six would help for the playoffs, particularly if the Hurricanes run into injury problems again." -- Tom Gulitti, Staff Writer

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (27-19-5)

Total points: 85
Last week: No. 11

"The Lightning have played better lately and are set in goal and likely with their forward lines. But what they could use is another defenseman. Tampa Bay has had 13 different defensemen in the lineup this season. Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak returned Wednesday, each having missed significant time, Sergachev 17 games and Cernak seven games. Having another veteran with playoff experience would go well in case of another injury to Sergachev, Cernak or Victor Hedman." -- David Satriano, staff writer

12. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-15-8)

Total points: 64
Last week: No. 12

"Defenseman or, maybe better put, defensemen. The Maple Leafs should be in the market for a defenseman like Tanev from the Flames. He's big, blocks shots, plays physical with some snarl to his game, fills space and can still move. That's what Toronto is missing from its back end. Tanev, a right-handed shot, could go on the first pair with Morgan Rielly or the second pair with Jake McCabe . But getting two defensemen would be even better. Making that happen is obviously a challenge for the cap-strapped Maple Leafs, but if they want to give their goaltending a better chance for success down the stretch and in the playoffs, they have to defend the front of the net better." -- Rosen

13. Detroit Red Wings (26-18-6)

Total points: 48
Last week: No. 13

"The Red Wings might rent their own players, in a sense, as they try to end their seven-season playoff drought. They have six regulars who can become unrestricted free agents July 1: goalie James Reimer, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and forwards Christian Fischer, Patrick Kane, David Perron and Daniel Sprong. If they don't re-sign them before the deadline, they could keep them rather than trade them for assets for the future. That alone would be progress in Detroit, which has seen a lot of selling at the deadline in recent years." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

14. Philadelphia Flyers (26-19-6)

Total points: 23
Last week: No. 16

"Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said prior to the All-Star break that the plan remains the same despite a surprising run to playoff contention, and that's to build for the future rather than spend assets to reach the playoffs this season. So Philadelphia won't be spending big in prospects and draft picks for a high-skill forward to juice its offense. It's also possible the Flyers could be a seller as we get closer to the deadline, with defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler, each an unrestricted free agent after the season, desirable assets. If the Flyers do add, it would be for depth, and the target could be a backup goalie to play alongside Samuel Ersson. The 24-year-old rookie played well splitting starts with Carter Hart. But with Hart unlikely to play again this season, the No. 1 job now is Ersson's alone. Is he ready for the increased ice time? Cal Petersen is the backup for now but has an .889 save percentage in three NHL games and an .890 save percentage in 15 American Hockey League games. Finding a better option to share starts with Ersson could be the top priority if the Flyers make any additions ahead of the deadline." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

15. Los Angeles Kings (23-15-10)

Total points: 22
Last week: No. 15

"The Kings are starting anew with Jim Hiller as coach, but they could use another defenseman by March 8 to potentially alleviate some pressure off Drew Doughty. The 34-year-old leads the NHL in time on ice per game (25:59) and is playing nearly five minutes more per game than Mikey Anderson, who ranks second for Los Angeles (21:08). The Kings still have plenty of time to turn things around, and getting some help for Doughty could provide a big boost for their playoff push." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

16. St. Louis Blues (26-21-2)

Total points: 18
Last week: No. 14

"I get the feeling that it's going to come down to the wire for the Blues in their decision-making. Are they a buyer? Are they a seller? Is it worth it to just stand pat and try to make the playoffs this season with what they have? The next month will be telling. The Blues put themselves in a playoff position with a five-game winning streak that ended with a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 30, their last game before the All-Star break. Was it just a hot streak or was it something sustainable? They don't play again until Saturday at the Buffalo Sabres, their first of 14 games before the deadline, a schedule that includes two against the Oilers, two against the Maple Leafs, and one each against the Red Wings, Jets and Flyers. Their pending UFAs of note are forwards Oskar Sundqvist, Kasperi Kapanen and Sammy Blais, and defenseman Marco Scandella. That is not enough to move the needle much if they sell. They could get into a bigger trade with forward Pavel Buchnevich signed through next season. But they could just as easily stand pat and ride it out with what they have this season, see where it takes them. That might be their best move anyway." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: New York Islanders 11, Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Nashville Predators 6, New Jersey Devils 5

Dropped out: None

New Amsterdam Game of the Week

Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. This week, it's the No. 1 Vancouver Canucks at the No. 2 Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS):

You don't have to look too far for what could be the game of the week, a potential Stanley Cup Final preview, which would be a rematch 13 years in the making after Boston won the 2011 Stanley Cup by defeating Vancouver in seven games. The Canucks carry a 12-game point streak (10-0-2) into TD Garden. The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, which dropped them to 7-2-0 in their past nine games. The teams will play again in Vancouver on Feb. 24.

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. Pittsburgh Penguins

TOM GULITTI

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. St. Louis Blues

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. New York Islanders; 16. St. Louis Blues

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. New York Rangers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. New York Islanders

TRACEY MYERS

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. New York Islanders

BILL PRICE

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Philadelphia Flyers; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. St. Louis Blues

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Edmonton Oilers; 2. Vancouver Canucks; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. New York Rangers; 11. Nashville Predators; 12. New York Islanders; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. New Jersey Devils

DAN ROSEN

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Boston Bruins; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Winnipeg Jets; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Pittsburgh Penguins; 16. New York Islanders

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. New York Rangers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Winnipeg Jets; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Philadelphia Flyers; 16. New Jersey Devils

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Boston Bruins; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. New York Rangers; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Toronto Maple Leafs; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Pittsburgh Penguins; 16. St. Louis Blues

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Vancouver Canucks; 2. Boston Bruins; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Winnipeg Jets; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. New York Rangers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Toronto Maple Leafs; 14. Philadelphia Flyers; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. New York Islanders

