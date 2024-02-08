Super 16: Trade Deadline needs for playoff contenders

The Vancouver Canucks were one point away from being the unanimous No. 1 in this week's Super 16 power rankings.

Fittingly, the Canucks were also the first team to make a big splash in what we can now call 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Season by acquiring center Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames eight days ago.

The Winnipeg Jets followed by acquiring center Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens two days later. The Jets dropped in the Super 16 to No. 7 this week after being No. 6 last week, down from No. 3 two weeks ago and No. 1 three weeks ago.

The trade deadline is exactly one month away, on March 8 at 3 p.m. ET, and all 16 teams in the rankings this week are or should be hard at work already trying to figure out what they can do or what more they can still do to fill needs and bolster for a Stanley Cup run.

The good thing is our staff of writers and Super 16 voters already has it figured out for the general managers, or at least has a cheat sheet for them.

That's what this week's Super 16 is all about, the rankings and the needs.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the "First trade deadline edition" of the Super 16.

1. Vancouver Canucks (34-11-5)

Total points: 207

Last week: No. 2

"The trade deadline is a month from today, but the Canucks may already be the big winners, acquiring Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames last week and then watching him score twice in his debut Tuesday, a 3-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. A Canucks team that was already tops in the NHL got even better. Now, with a Stanley Cup run a real possibility, what's next? Do they go back to Calgary and try to land defenseman Chris Tanev, or add some veteran scoring presence in forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators? We all know team president Jim Rutherford likes to make things happen at the deadline, so I would expect at least one more big move." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

2. Boston Bruins (31-10-9)

Total points: 189

Last week: No. 1

"Unlike many teams in the NHL, the Bruins are set at arguably the most important position: goalie. Their defense is more than solid too, especially once they get a little healthier. Where they could use some help is on offense. I was talking to someone in an opposing front office recently and he described their team as having three second lines and a fourth line. I can't say he was wrong. So, with a little boost -- preferably at the center position, but a wing would help as well -- they could be in business to try to capture the Stanley Cup that eluded them last season." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

3. Colorado Avalanche (32-15-4)

Total points: 162

Last week: No. 3

"Alexandar Georgiev is an elite goalie. Heck, he is tied for the League lead in victories (27) with Vancouver's Thatcher Demko and is fresh off a stint in the NHL All-Star Game. But he has played in a League-high 42 games, two more than Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators. He is on pace to play even more than the 62 games he appeared in last season when the Avalanche went out in the first round. Georgiev needs help and the Avalanche need a veteran insurance policy. Every team that made it past the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, except the Seattle Kraken, started multiple goalies in the postseason. It's not a luxury to have a dependable backup; it's a necessity." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

4. Dallas Stars (31-14-6)

Total points: 159

Last week: No. 7

"The Stars are in pretty good shape, extending their winning streak to four games coming out of the All-Star break. What do they need? I'd say a depth defenseman. Miro Heiskanen continues to be one of the top defensemen in the NHL, and Thomas Harley has developed into a great partner for him. But a little depth never hurts. The Stars are allowing 3.02 goals per game this season (13th in the NHL entering Wednesday), a jump from last season when they finished third in that category (2.62). Getting a little more depth on defense is probably on a lot of teams' wish lists, but it could definitely help the Stars in a tightly contested Central Division during the stretch run." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

5. Edmonton Oilers (29-16-1)

Total points: 158

Last week: No. 4

"The winning streak came to an end at 16 games, one off the NHL record, with a 3-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. While the streak was fun while it lasted, the goal for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers is winning the Stanley Cup. Heading towards the deadline on March 8, the Oilers do not seem to be as in great a need as they were at the beginning of the season when they got off to a 2-9-1 start and fell to the bottom of the NHL standings. Their goaltending has come around with Stuart Skinner taking over the undisputed No. 1 role and their defense are playing a lot better. A championship team, however, can never have enough quality defensemen and that is an area Oilers general manager Ken Holland may look to improve prior to the deadline. Another depth forward might also help, but with the addition of free agent Corey Perry, the Oilers are unlikely to pay a high price for one. Once Perry gets back up to speed, he may provide all the depth Edmonton was lacking up front." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer