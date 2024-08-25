Kulikov brings Stanley Cup to youth hockey players in Fort Lauderdale

Veteran defenseman hopes to inspire young players with up-close look at trophy

Kulikov talks about his day with the Stanley Cup

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Dmitry Kulikov showed some youth hockey players what they are working toward.

The Florida Panthers defenseman brought the Stanley Cup to Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

As you might expect, the reaction was not mixed. Kids cheered and chanted when the veteran showed them the trophy.

"It's unbelievable to see so many young hockey players, giving them the chance to see the Cup and hopefully inspire them to work hard and strive for your dreams," Kulikov said in a video interview after the event. "This is truly special for me. I wanted to do that because I knew how much that would mean to me as a young player, not only to see a professional hockey player but to get a chance to see the Cup it's a hundred times more special. I hope they had a great time out there on the ice."

Kulikov spends day with Stanley Cup at Baptist Health IcePlex

Kulikov said he couldn't help but be excited at how excited the young players were.

"I had everything planned out in my head. They would just be standing and I would say a few words I prepared but they just stormed it and couldn't wait just to see it up close and touch it," he said with a laugh. "It was just great... I couldn't be happier to bring this beautiful trophy and share it with the young hockey players."

Kulikov said he got a range of questions from are there misspelled names on the Cup to did he have any advice for a young player.

"It's great," he said. "I'm really happy to be here."

