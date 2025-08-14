Sturm spends day with Stanley Cup in Germany

To finish the day, Sturm was looking forward to enjoying a beverage and meal out of the Cup.

“Like last time, we'll have another Kirsch-Goaß (a Bavarian drink made from dark beer, cola, and cherry liqueur) tonight,” Sturm said. “There will also be roast beef with onions at the party, so let’s just see what happens. We'll definitely come up with something."

This was Sturm’s second time bringing the Stanley Cup to Augsburg. He also brought it to the city in 2022 after winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

The second championship has only motivated Sturm more this offseason.

“There’s no such thing as a habit effect, it's like a success drug: once you've tasted blood, you want to experience the next high,” Sturm said. “That’s what's driving me hard again this summer.”

In July, Sturm signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.

