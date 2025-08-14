Sturm spends day with Stanley Cup in Germany

Veteran forward celebrates with fans, family in Augsburg

081425 FLA sturm with stanley cup

© Christian Rupp

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Nico Sturm welcomed the Stanley Cup back to Germany on Thursday.

The former Florida Panthers forward spent his day with the trophy in his hometown of Augsburg, Germany.

Sturm and the Cup began their day at his parents’ house where he found his first pair of skates and put them into the Cup’s bowl. He also found an old helmet and jersey from his junior team to take pictures with.

After, the veteran forward took Lord Stanley to Curt Frenzel Stadium, the home arena for local DEL team Augsburger Panther, for an autograph signing with fans.

Sturm day with Cup

© Christian Rupp

To finish the day, Sturm was looking forward to enjoying a beverage and meal out of the Cup.

“Like last time, we'll have another Kirsch-Goaß (a Bavarian drink made from dark beer, cola, and cherry liqueur) tonight,” Sturm said. “There will also be roast beef with onions at the party, so let’s just see what happens. We'll definitely come up with something."

This was Sturm’s second time bringing the Stanley Cup to Augsburg. He also brought it to the city in 2022 after winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

The second championship has only motivated Sturm more this offseason.

“There’s no such thing as a habit effect, it's like a success drug: once you've tasted blood, you want to experience the next high,” Sturm said. “That’s what's driving me hard again this summer.”

In July, Sturm signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild.

-NHL.com/de Independent Writer Christian Rupp contributed to this report.

