Sturm spends day with Stanley Cup in Germany

Nico Sturm welcomed the Stanley Cup back to Germany on Thursday.
The former Florida Panthers forward spent his day with the trophy in his hometown of Augsburg, Germany.
Sturm and the Cup began their day at his parents’ house where he found his first pair of skates and put them into the Cup’s bowl. He also found an old helmet and jersey from his junior team to take pictures with.
After, the veteran forward took Lord Stanley to Curt Frenzel Stadium, the home arena for local DEL team Augsburger Panther, for an autograph signing with fans.