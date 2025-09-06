Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

Florida forward shows trophy off for friends, gives them tour of locker room

Panthers forward spends his day with the Stanley Cup

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Two Cup championships, three great charities.

Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe hosted Best Buddies, Special Olympics Florida and the Florida Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team on Saturday at the team's home.

Kids got a chance to see the Greatest Trophy in All of Sports up close and personal and Verhaeghe even gave them a tour of the Panthers locker room.

"I'm getting more out of it than them I think," he said in a video shared by the team. "Seeing them so happy and just enjoying being together, being included in everything, we have three great organizations here and to see them all together making new friends, to see them with the Cup too and they're going crazy... It's great sharing with them."

Verhaeghe heard loud chants from those in attendance before leading them out to the ice for a skate.

Because what's a day with the Cup without friends?

