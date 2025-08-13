Vanecek arrives with Stanley Cup on back of truck in Czech Republic

Goalie celebrates with fans, shows off matching tattoos with Nosek

Vanecek Cup day Czech

© Tady je Havlíčkovo

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Vitek Vanecek and the Stanley Cup were in it for the long haul on Wednesday.

The former Florida Panthers goalie celebrated his day with the trophy in his hometown of Havlíčkův Brod, Czech Republic.

Vanecek arrived with the Cup to Havlíček Square on the back of a Tatra truck to honor his dad for his support over the years.

About a thousand fans came out to see the goalie and famous trophy.

Tomas Nosek joined Vanecek on stage to show off their matching tattoos of the Stanley Cup on their torsos. The duo celebrated Nosek’s day with the Cup in Pardubice on Tuesday.

Vanecek is the second player to bring the Stanley Cup to Havlíčkův Brod. Former Carolina Hurricanes forward Josef Vasicek brought it to the city in 2006. Vasicek died in the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl plane crash in 2011.

"It means a lot to me,” Vanecek said. “I know Josef Vasicek was the first guy to ever bring the Cup to this town and we still have the photo with the Cup and me as a kid in the basement. Unfortunately, that [the plane crash] happened. But I am glad that I was able to bring the Cup to my hometown as well."

Earlier in the day, the veteran goalie and the trophy visited the city’s local team, BK Havlíčkův Brod, at Kotlina Arena.

After, Vanecek met the city’s mayor, Zbyněk Stejskal, and presented him with a signed Panthers jersey.

In July, Vanecek signed a one-year contract with the Utah Mammoth. Despite moving on to a new team, the goalie will always be thankful for his short time in Florida.

"Stanley Cup is the one and only, and the NHL is the best league in the world,” Vanecek said. “In Florida, I had a great opportunity to see what it takes to win it -- One mistake and it can be all gone. Many great players never won the Cup. And I was so lucky to be on the winning team."

-- NHL.com/cs senior independent correspondent Michael Langr contributed to this report.

