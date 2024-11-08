Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8
© Carolina Hurricanes/ San Jose Sharks
Martin Necas got himself into a hairy situation. The Carolina Hurricanes forward dyed his hair blonde after losing a golf match to teammate Brendan Lemieux last month. The blonde hair has proved to be good luck. Necas has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 10 games since dyeing his hair.
Ranking: Blondes do have more fun
Sidney Crosby is rocking that Movember magic. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain recently brought back his lucky mustache, much to his teammates’ delight. “I’m just glad he's the mustache man again,” Kris Letang told reporters. “That freaking mustache gets him going.” Crosby’s powerful mustache has helped him score five goals in his past five games.
Ranking: Do you know the mustache man?
3. Young San Jose Sharks fan
A young San Jose Sharks fan celebrated completing chemotherapy during the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night. A pediatric cancer patient named Ezra rang the bell before performing the ceremonial puck drop on Thursday. Ezra recently completed nine rounds of chemotherapy for a brain tumor. Before the game, Ezra met the Sharks in their locker room and read the team’s starting lineup.
Ranking: Standing ovation
Jalen Chatfield had a blooper reel moment this week. After every pregame warmup, the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman sprays the bench with snow. Things turned out a little differently Tuesday. As Chatfield was skating full speed toward the bench, he lost his footing and slammed into the boards instead. Luckily he was not injured and waved to the crowd after his epic fail.
Ranking: All gas no breaks
5. Tom Brady
Tom Brady decided to master another sport this week. The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw on hockey gear and hit the ice for the first time with former Maple Leafs player Tie Domi. On the first day, Brady needed a trainer as he got used to skating on the ice. By day two, Brady was able to ditch the trainer and skate on his own. The former football star posted a video of himself shooting pucks on net and said he had a “newfound respect” for NHL athletes.
Ranking: Watch out Jagr, Brady is coming for you