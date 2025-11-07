Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7

Jordan Binnington just wanted to keep a souvenir for himself. The St. Louis Blues goal pocketed Alex Ovechkin’s 900th goal puck after he gave it up during the second period on Wednesday. The linesman caught Binnington in the act and retrieved the puck. After the game, Binnington had a hilarious explanation for reporters. “Yeah, I figured…basically had an assist on the goal there, turning the puck over, didn’t think he’d mind sharing. I had full intention to give it back to him.”

Ranking: That will sell well on eBay