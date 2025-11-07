Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7
© Sportsnet/Calgary Flames
Jordan Binnington just wanted to keep a souvenir for himself. The St. Louis Blues goal pocketed Alex Ovechkin’s 900th goal puck after he gave it up during the second period on Wednesday. The linesman caught Binnington in the act and retrieved the puck. After the game, Binnington had a hilarious explanation for reporters. “Yeah, I figured…basically had an assist on the goal there, turning the puck over, didn’t think he’d mind sharing. I had full intention to give it back to him.”
Ranking: That will sell well on eBay
Ilya Sorokin shared a sweet moment with Alex Ovechkin’s son, Sergei, when the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals met at Capital One Arena. The Islanders goalie skated over to the 7-year-old and gave him a fist bump through the glass before he skated off the ice for the night. Sorokin was in net when Ovechkin scored his historic 895th goal.
Ranking: Best friends for life
Nazem Kadri’s daughter, Naylah, had a special job during her dad’s 1,000th NHL game on Wednesday. The 6-year-old read the Calgary Flames starting lineup in the locker room before her dad’s milestone game at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames cheered for Naylah after she finished and Kadri gave his daughter a big hug.
Ranking: Sweetest pregame treat
The Pittsburgh Penguins congratulated Alex Ovechkin on his 900th NHL goal during their matchup against the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. During a stoppage of play, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Erik Karlsson made sure to skate up to Ovi to share their own well wishes. Crosby ribbed Ovechkin about scoring the milestone goal with a backhand. Karlsson told the Capitals star he was there for Ovechkin’s 500th goal almost 10 years ago. After the game, Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin exchanged jerseys.
Ranking: Game recognizes game
Matthew Schaefer’s biggest fans were cheering from his home on Sunday. Former Islanders forward Matt Martin’s daughters, Winnie and Alice, were thrilled to see the rookie score two goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The girls jumped on the couch and chanted, “Go Schaef go!” as they watched the game. Schaefer is living with the Martin family this season.
Ranking: Cutest cheer squad