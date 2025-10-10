Hockey is back and so are the Short Shifts Power Rankings. You know the drill, throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10
© Anaheim Ducks / Getty Images
It only took Beckett Sennecke one NHL shot to put his name on the scoreboard. The Anaheim Ducks forward scored his first NHL goal on his first shot in his first NHL game on Thursday. His family had a heartwarming reaction in the stands. Cameras showed his mother clutched her chest in disbelief as she teared up. During an intermission interview, Sennecke said he wasn’t surprised by his mom’s reaction. “I could’ve probably told you my mom was going to react that way if I scored my first one, but that’s pretty special,” Sennecke said.
Ranking: Beck it like Sennecke
Filip and Felix Forsberg stole the show at the Nashville Predators gold carpet for the second-straight year. The veteran forward and his 1-year-old son wore matching gray patterned sets and white sneakers before the home opener at Bridgestone Arena. Felix carried a Predators flag as he held on to his dad.
Ranking: Twinning is winning
It didn’t take long for Willy Styles to embrace the NHL’s new dress code. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward arrived at the team’s home opener rocking a matching brown denim jacket and pants set from Bottega Veneta. He topped off his outfit with a Goyard pouch to hold all his things.
Ranking: Willy never goes out of style
4. Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce’s hockey skills are more than a little rusty. The former NFL player joined a rec hockey league game in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday where he attempted to play defense. On his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce explained he was looking for a place to watch the NFL games when he stumbled upon a bar inside an ice rink. A player on one of the rec teams invited Kelce to play and he went to the store to buy equipment before hitting the ice. Kelce blamed the dull rental skates for him falling all over the ice, but he still managed to win the “player of the game.”
Ranking: Grab the skating aid
Sidney Crosby had a paws-ome off day this week. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain hung with an adorable puppy during the team’s annual pet calendar shoot. In a video posted by the team, Crosby got down on the pup’s level to feed it treats and then flashed the biggest smile.
Ranking: Certified dog guy