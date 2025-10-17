Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 17

SS power rankings oct 17 25

© Utah Mammoth/Bleacher Report

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine saluted a legend of style on Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens forward honored the late Ken Dryden by sporting his No. 29 in his pregame outfit. Laine put a two of hearts card and a nine of hearts card in his hat in nod to the Hall of Fame goalie. The Canadiens also remembered Dryden with a special pregame ceremony.

Ranking: Hats off

2. Tusky

The Utah Mammoth made an exciting discovery. On Tuesday, the team unveiled their new mascot Tusky, a 6’5” blue mammoth, during their home opener at the Delta Center. Tusky broke out of a block of ice as he was introduced to the fans. The mascot posted a video of his discovery with the caption “So, what’d I miss?” on his social media account.

Ranking: We woolly dig it

3. Fedor Svechkov

Fedor Svechkov got caught up in a game of mites on ice. On Thursday, the Nashville Predators forward stayed on the bench after the first period to watch video on an iPad. By the time he was done, Timbits hockey players had taken the ice and Svechkov had to dodge them as he skated to the locker room.

Ranking: Timbits obstacle course

4. Arseny Gritsyuk

Arseny Gritsyuk is discovering America’s greatest eats, one bite at a time. The New Jersey Devils forward posted to his Telegram a picture of him trying Chipotle for the first time. “Who knows what Chipotle is. Will understand how delicious it is,” Gritsyuk wrote under a picture of his burrito bowl. The Russian forward has been giving fans updates on his first year in America on his Telegram.

Ranking: As real as it gets

5. Zack Bolduc and his grandma

Zack Bolduc’s grandma made sure she was front and center on Thursday. The Montreal Canadiens forward’s grandma stood on the glass during warmups at Bell Centre. Grandma Bolduc wore her grandson’s No. 76 jersey and tapped the glass as he skated by. Bolduc lit up and flashed his grandma a smile when he saw her.

Ranking: Apple of grandma’s eye

6. New York Islanders puppy

The New York Islanders received an un-fur-gettable gift this week. A video of the Islanders opening a box to reveal their new team puppy was posted by the team on social media. The players’ faces lit up as they saw the adorable pooch and some even picked up the puppy to snuggle with it. This is the Islanders sixth “Puppy with a Purpose,” where the team helps trains dogs to become service animals.

Ranking: Surprise paw-ty

