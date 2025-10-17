Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 17

Arseny Gritsyuk is discovering America’s greatest eats, one bite at a time. The New Jersey Devils forward posted to his Telegram a picture of him trying Chipotle for the first time. “Who knows what Chipotle is. Will understand how delicious it is,” Gritsyuk wrote under a picture of his burrito bowl. The Russian forward has been giving fans updates on his first year in America on his Telegram.

