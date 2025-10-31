Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 31
Anthony Mantha was dressed to impress on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward wore sneakers designed by his 3-year-old daughter as he arrived at PPG Paints Arena before a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Colorful scribbles adorned the white sneakers on both sides, with the 3-year-old’s name written on the side of one sneaker. “Je t’aime,” French for “I love you,” was written on the back.
Ranking: Kid Couture
Charlie McAvoy couldn’t understand why he was still thirsty on Monday. The Boston Bruins defenseman had trouble with his water bottle during a game against the Ottawa Senators. Cameras caught McAvoy squeezing a water bottle on the bench with most of the liquid going onto his jersey instead of his mouth. It didn't look like the defenseman noticed.
Ranking: Stay hydrated
It wouldn’t be spooky season without a few screams. Brandon Duhaime dressed up as a werewolf and hid in a box to try and scare his Washington Capitals teammates. The Capitals forward got his teammates pretty good, especially Dylan Strome who out kicked his leg ready to defend himself and Tom Wilson who jumped. However, the scared reactions weren’t the best part of the video, but Duhaime’s laugh after every time.
Ranking: Hide-and-go-shriek
Signing an eight-year contract extension was just like any other day for Thomas Harley. The Dallas Stars defenseman told the media he planned on celebrating by going home and eating not just any pizza, but DiGiorno. Harley’s comment caught the attention of the frozen pizza company who wrote, “Legendary behavior from a legendary player,” on social media.
Ranking: At least it’s not delivery
5. Seattle Kraken costumes
The Seattle Kraken made Adam Sandler feel right at home on Wednesday. The team dressed as characters from the actor’s movies during his Seattle stop of his stand-up comedy tour, “You’re My Best Friend,” at Climate Pledge Arena. In the Kraken locker room, the team surprised Sandler with the outfits and gifted him a signed jersey. Sandler called the outfits “hilarious” on his Instagram.
Ranking: High-quality costumes