Schaefer gets cheers from Martin's kids after game

Islanders rookie is living with former NHL player, gets support from Martin family

Schaefer after multigoal game

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

While Matthew Schaefer was hearing the cheers from 17,000 fans at UBS Arena on Sunday, there were two special fans back home who were cheering just as loud as anyone.

Young fans Winnie and Alice Martin, daughters of former New York Islanders forward and current special assistant to the GM Matt Martin, who is hosting Schaefer this season, were screaming at the TV in celebration as their roommate made history with two goals in the 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With the two scores, the Islanders rookie became the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multigoal game.

In a video posted to social media by Martin’s wife, Sydney, Winnie and Alice are seen jumping on the coach, watching the game, shouting, “Go Schaef go!”

Schaefer spent the offseason and now the first bit of his rookie year building a strong connection with the Martin family, celebrating Halloween with the crew last week and playing with the Martins’ young daughters around the house earlier in the year.

Sunday’s game might have finished a bit past Winnie and Alice’s bedtime, but that wasn’t stopping them from cheering on their favorite hockey player.

